Steelers Announce New Hall Of Honor Museum At Heinz Field

Heinz Field will see a new addition this fall that will improve fan experience while providing a history lesson in the process.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Wednesday the addition of the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum, which will further honor the franchise’s former players, coaches and other contributors, which is scheduled to open during the 2022 regular season, according to a press release from the team.

“We are extremely excited about the opening of the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum this Fall,” said Steelers President Art Rooney II, according to Steelers.com. “This will provide our fans the opportunity to not only learn more about the Hall of Honor inductees, but also about the history of the team with many great videos, pictures and displays that highlight great moments and players in Steelers history. We have the best fans in the world, and we know they will enjoy this interactive museum upon its opening later this Fall.” We have announced a new addition to @heinzfield that will further honor former players, coaches, and other contributors. The #Steelers Hall of Honor Museum is scheduled to open during the 2022 regular season.https://t.co/3ChTUKecsU — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 18, 2022 Established in 2017, the Steelers Hall of Honor was created to honor former players, coaches and front office personnel who had key roles in helping to create the franchise’s success dating back to when the Steelers were founded by Art Rooney Sr. in 1933. Currently, the Steelers Hall of Honor has 45 inductees.