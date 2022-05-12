Steelers 2022 Schedule Leaks (Updating)

While the NFL won’t reveal the Pittsburgh Steelers’ full 2022 regular season schedule until tonight at 8 PM/EST, some of the games are being leaked early. We’ll use this post to update the credible ones we hear until the official release is announced. The Steelers’ social media accounts will be announcing their first home game of the season at 6 PM/EST. Remember nothing is official until released by the team and/or league.

Please refresh this post. It won’t update automatically.

Steelers Schedule Leaks (Updating)

Week 1 – at Bengals

Week 2 –

Week 3 –

Week 4 –

Week 5-

Week 6 –

Week 7 –

Week 8 –

Week 9 –

Week 10 – vs Saints

Week 11 –

Week 12 –

Week 13 –

Week 14 –

Week 15 – at Panthers

Week 16 –

Week 17 –

Week 18 –

Malik Wright is reporting the Steelers will open the year on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.

I know a lot of people hate when people leak the entire schedule . Out of respect for the suspense I’ll only share a few games Week 1 Steelers 1PM Week 2 Dallas 4:25 Week 8 Browns MNF Week 17 Bills MNF Happy #NFLScheduleRelease Day pic.twitter.com/4NxR6G1NhG — Malik Wright (@Wrightreportt) May 12, 2022

Per Nader Mirfiq, the Saints will come to Pittsburgh Week 10.

Saints schedule: @ Falcons

vs Bucs

@ Panthers

vs Vikings (London)

vs Seahawks

vs Bengals

@ Cardinals (TNF)

vs Raiders

vs Ravens (MNF)

@ Steelers

vs Rams

@ 49ers

@ Bucs (MNF)

Bye

vs Falcons

@ Browns

@ Eagles

vs Panthers ⚜️⚜️⚜️⚜️ — Nader Mirfiq (@Nader723) May 12, 2022

CBS is reporting the Steelers will travel to Carolina to play the Panthers in Week 15.