Steelers 2022 Schedule Leaks (Updating)

Posted on

While the NFL won’t reveal the Pittsburgh Steelers’ full 2022 regular season schedule until tonight at 8 PM/EST, some of the games are being leaked early. We’ll use this post to update the credible ones we hear until the official release is announced. The Steelers’ social media accounts will be announcing their first home game of the season at 6 PM/EST. Remember nothing is official until released by the team and/or league.

Steelers Schedule Leaks (Updating)

Week 1 – at Bengals
Week 2 –
Week 3 –
Week 4 –
Week 5-
Week 6 –
Week 7 –
Week 8 –
Week 9 –
Week 10 – vs Saints
Week 11 –
Week 12 –
Week 13 –
Week 14 –
Week 15 – at Panthers
Week 16 –
Week 17 –
Week 18 –

Malik Wright is reporting the Steelers will open the year on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Per Nader Mirfiq, the Saints will come to Pittsburgh Week 10.

CBS is reporting the Steelers will travel to Carolina to play the Panthers in Week 15.

