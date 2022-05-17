Steelers’ 2022 NFL Draft Class Named Top 10 Most Impactful For Upcoming Season By CBS Sports

Thanks to drafting a number of high pedigree guys with plenty of experience at the collegiate level, the Pittsburgh Steelers could get significant return on investment right away in 2022 from its draft class that features quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Chris Oladokun, wide receivers George Pickens and Calvin Austin III, H-back Connor Heyward, defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal and linebacker Mark Robinson.

Offensively, there’s a very good chance that Pickett works his way into the starting role quickly this summer, beating out the likes of veterans Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph, while Pickens and Austin III should be able to get onto the field immediately and contribute in the passing game, while Heyward could take on a role as an H-back under second-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada, serving as a third tight end and a potential option in the passing game as a rookie.

Defensively, Leal should be able to work his way into the rotation along the defensive line, allowing the Steelers to monitor snap counts for the likes of Cam Heyward, Tyson Alualu and Stephon Tuitt, should he return for the 2022 season. Though Robinson and Oladokun appear ticketed for the practice squad at this time, the ROI for the draft class should be really promising for the Steelers’ draft class this season.

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso believes the Steelers’ rookie class will have one of the biggest impacts in the NFL this season, ranking Pittsburgh’s class at No. 7 in his top 10 ranking of rookie classes that will be the most impactful.

“The Steelers are kinda-sorta a team in transition, right? But Mike Tomlin’s never had a losing season as head coach, and Pittsburgh’s not a town accustomed to a losing football team,” Trapasso writes. “The last time the Steelers were under .500 was 2003. With Pickett they get their quarterback of the future, although he’s in for a competition battle in training camp with Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. Pickett should pull away late.