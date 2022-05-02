Schefter: Commanders Signing Former Steelers OG Trai Turner

The Washington Commanders are signing former Pittsburgh Steelers’ OG Trai Turner to a one-year deal worth $3 million according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who tweeted the news moments ago.

This deal is worth the same amount the Steelers gave him last year.

Pittsburgh signed Turner last summer after realizing David DeCastro’s ankle injuries would not allow him to play in the 2021 season. A veteran drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2014, Turner is a five-time Pro Bowler but hasn’t been voted in since 2019 (which was even deemed a questionable selection at the time).

Last year, Turner started all 17 games for the Steelers bringing some stability, veteran leadership, and physicality to the o-line. But his play was average at best and Pittsburgh upgraded the o-line this offseason by signing James Daniels and Mason Cole.

Turner will help Washington replace Brandon Scherff, who signed a nearly $50 million deal with Jacksonville this past March.

For his career, Turner has made 106 starts in 110 games played.