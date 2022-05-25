Report: Steelers Will Hire Sheldon White To Front Office To Run Personnel

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a new general manager and assistant general manager soon. Additionally, the team has more outsiders slated to be added to the front office as well, according to Wednesday morning reports.

According to Aditi Kinkwalbali on Wednesday, former Detroit Lions Vice President of Player Personnel Sheldon White will join new assistant general manager Andy Weidl in Pittsburgh to run personnel as Kevin Colbert retires. White’s son, Cody White, a wide receiver out of Michigan State, has been on the Steelers’ roster the last few seasons.

Sheldon White cut his teeth in the NFL with the Lions as a scout from 1997-1999. He was then promoted to Director of Pro Personnel in 2000 after Colbert left to become the general manager of the Steelers. He held that job from 2000-2008 and was promoted to Vice President of Player Personnel in 2009. In 2015 he was the Lions interim general manager for a short spell.

From 2016-2020, Sheldon White was the Executive Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting at Michigan State and last year he was a scout for the Washington Commanders. According to his Commanders bio, White played four seasons at Miami-Ohio as a cornerback from 1984-87 and was a first-team All-MAC and All-American honorable mention during his junior and season seasons. He was selected by the New York Giants in the third round of the 1988 NFL Draft and spent six seasons in the NFL as a player with the Giants, Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals.

While the Steelers have yet to make any moves official, Omar Khan is expected to be named the team’s new general manager with Weidl coming over from the Philadelphia Eagles to become the team’s new assistant general manager. Khan is expected to continue handling the team’s salary cap duties moving forward, according to Kinkwalbali.