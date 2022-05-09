Report: Steelers To Bring In Doug Whaley For Second GM Interview

The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving ahead with their second round of GM interviews. According to NFL Network, the team is interviewing Doug Whaley for a second time, making him the third known person to have multiple interviews with the team. The interview will take place later in the week.

That’s according to Tom Pelissero, who tweeted out the news a short time ago.

The #Steelers are bringing in Doug Whaley this week for a second interview for their GM job, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 9, 2022

Whaley was one of the last three candidates to interview during the team’s initial round of interviews. A former GM of the Buffalo Bills, Whaley served as the Steelers Pro Personnel Coordinator and was part of the organization for a decade before leaving for Buffalo in 2010. Whaley, 49, has been involved in the XFL’s rebirth and was most recently hired as its VP of Player Personnel last November.

The other two men known to have second interviews with the team include Tampa Bay’s John Spytek and Tennessee’s Ryan Cowden. Pittsburgh is looking for Kevin Colbert’s replacement, whose contract expires May 31st. Colbert has been running the Steelers since 2000.

It’s unclear how many more people the team will interview for a second round of interviews and when Art Rooney II will officially make a hire.