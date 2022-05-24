Report: Steelers Expected Announce New GM This Week

With May winding down, and with the Pittsburgh Steelers starting their annual OTA practices on Tuesday, the team is expected to announce their next general manager by the end of the week, according to an afternoon report by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network,

Last week, the Steelers concluded their second round of interviews and it included a group of six candidates: vice president Omar Khan, pro scouting director Brandon Hunt, Tennessee Titans vice president Ryan Cowden, Philadelphia Eagles vice president Andy Weidl, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vice president John Spytek and former Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley.

As has been known for quite a while now, outgoing Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert is stepping down soon as his current contract will reportedly end on the last day of May. He was, however, in attendance Tuesday for the start of the team’s rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side.

After Tuesday’s OTA practice, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin mentioned Colbert when asked about it being different this year with longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger no longer being part of the team.

“It’s ever changing in this business,” Tomlin said. “That’s a component of it is, it’s weird to be out here without Kevin Colbert in an official capacity as well. So that’s just the nature of this thing. The wheels keep turning.”

The Steelers have taken their time in their search for a new general manager. In total, the team initially interviewed 16 candidates, with Colbert reportedly recommending all of them to team president Art Rooney II. Additionally, Tomlin has reportedly been involved in the second part of the general manager search process, which got underway after the 2022 NFL Draft was finished.

The Steelers are looking for a new general manager for the first time since 2000, when Colbert was hired.