UPDATED: Report: Brandon Hunt Expected To Land Scouting Department Job With Eagles

With the Pittsburgh Steelers officially naming Omar Khan as the team’s new general manager on Friday, a lot of people remain curious as to whether or not Brandon Hunt, currently the team’s Pro Scouting Coordinator, will remain with the organization. On the surface, it seems like Hunt still could possibly land a job with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to a Friday morning report.

It's my understanding #Steelers pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt remains in the mix for a job with the #Eagles scouting staff. Hunt interviewed almost 3 weeks ago with Howie Roseman for a front-office job. He didn't get the #Steelers GM or AGM job. — Geoff Mosher (@GeoffMosherNFL) May 27, 2022

According to Geoff Mosher of Inside The Birds on Friday, Hunt remains in the mix for a job with the Eagles as part of their scouting staff. He goes on to report that Hunt interviewed almost three weeks ago with Eagles Executive Vice President Howie Roseman for a front-office job.

During Khan’s introductory press conference on Friday, the Steelers new general manager was asked about Hunt’s future during one of the several questions that he fielded from the media

“You know, the process right now, literally these guys have been at BLESTO meetings, and I just got hired a couple days ago,” Khan said. “It’s a real fluid process and, you know, as soon as we can confirm every name, you know, we will. I can tell you guys that I have hired Andy Weidl and Sheldon White, I’m not going to get into titles and responsibilities. And also, Dan Colbert, he’s been promoted to a senior level position. We’ll get into titles and like I said, Burt will confirm him when he can.”

By Khan not mentioning Hunt by name on Friday, it does make sound like he might not be part of the organization moving forward. We should find out for sure in the next week, however. Hunt, who has been with the Steelers since 2010, like Khan, was one of the six finalists to become the team’s new general manager.

UPDATE: Hunt is now expected to join the Eagles scouting department.