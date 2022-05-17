Rapoport: Brandon Hunt Interviewing For Bills’ Assistant GM Job

Even after the draft, Brandon Hunt is a busy man. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Buffalo Bills are interviewing Hunt for their assistant GM job, a spot left vacant after Joe Schoen left to become the New York Giants’ GM.

#Bills GM Brandon Beane interviewed #Steelers Pro Scouting Coordinator Brandon Hunt for the vacant assistant GM job formerly held by Joe Schoen, source said. Hunt, who is well-regarded, is also in the mix for the Steelers GM job. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 17, 2022

This marks three external interviews Hunt has had this offseason cycle. He interviewed to be the Las Vegas Raiders’ GM though lost out to Dave Ziegler. He also recently interviewed for a high front office position with the Philadelphia Eagles, who are making several changes to their FO structure.

Hunt, of course, remains in contention to replace Kevin Colbert as the Steelers’ next GM. He’s one of six known candidates to have second – and presumably, final – interviews with the team. Hunt has had two stints with the Steelers and been with them since his second stint began in 2010, serving as the team’s Pro Scouting Coordinator. The team has strongly hinted Hunt’s responsibilities have increased in recent years. He’s been viewed as a frontrunner to replace Colbert but Pittsburgh has interviewed five other quality candidates in Omar Khan, John Spytek, Ryan Cowden, Doug Whaley, and Andy Weidl. It’s unclear when the team will name their future GM. Colbert’s contract expires at the end of the month.

If Hunt isn’t named Colbert’s successor, the odds of him leaving the Steelers to take another job seem good. Even if he stays, he’s clearly a name in-demand and probably will be looking to GM/assistant GM jobs next offseason.