Post-OTA Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Busy busy week for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They’ve completed their first week of OTAs and oh yeah, hired a new general manager, tabbing Omar Khan to replace Kevin Colbert. The Philadelphia Eagles’ Andy Weidl will be hired as the team’s assistant GM with other front office shakeups expected to take place.

Pittsburgh will return to their second week of OTAs on Tuesday.

1 – Was hiring Omar Khan the right choice? Yes or no.

2 – Will Brandon Hunt be with the Steelers by Week One of the regular season?

3 – Will Kendrick Green be a starter or backup along the Steelers’ offensive line?

4 – Do you have an issue with WR Diontae Johnson not attending the voluntary OTAs?

5 – A (maybe) fun question. What title, if any, will Kevin Colbert hold as the team’s advisor? For example, Baltimore’s Ozzie Newsome is the team’s Executive Vice President. I doubt Colbert’s will be as fancy-sounding.

Recap of 2022 Mid-May Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Pittsburgh Steelers named Omar Khan as their next general manager on Wednesday afternoon. 82% of Steelers Depot respondents said the Steelers would not name a new GM by tonight’s Friday Night Five Questions. A mighty swing and a miss, but perhaps a ploy.

Question 2: 56.5% of respondents say cornerback Levi Wallace is the most underrated free agency signing by the Steelers. Linebacker Myles Jack and offensive lineman Mason Cole evenly split the remainder of the vote.

Question 3: Stephon Tuitt will not attend any of this week’s OTA sessions according to over 77% of respondents. He did not attend the first session. Waiting to find out if he made any appearance this week.

Question 4: Jack Ham could start in today’s NFL. At least 68% of Depot respondents say so. RMSteeler pointed out Ham “would have to be a safety if he wasn’t in his 70’s.”

Question 5: 61% of respondents say the Oakland Raiders were the Steelers better rivalry in the 70’s. New Friday Night Five Questions respondent Sven pointed out Immaculate Reception, Noll vs. Madden, Stabler vs. Bradshaw, and MORE games played in the regular season and playoffs. Not to mention the courtroom trial over the “criminal element” statement from Chuck Noll. Dante added that the “Steelers were 4-1 against Dallas in the 70’s, including 2 Super Bowl victories. Pretty one sided. Whereas the Raiders hold a 6-5 edge over the Steelers overall in 70’s but the Steelers hold a 3-2 edge in postseason games.” The sizeable minority pointed to the Super Bowl games between the Dallas and Pittsburgh. The biggest game of any NFL season twice in a decade for their vote for the Cowboys as the better rivalry.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions NEW GM BY FRIDAY MOST UNDERRATED FA TUITT AT OTA’S? HAM A STARTER TODAY BEST STEELERS 70’S RIVAL SD Consensus NO WALLACE NO YES RAIDERS Correct Answers YES. OMAR! TBD NOT YET YOUR CALL YOUR CALL

Power of reverse psychology by Steelers Depot respondents forces Steelers hand as they name Omar Khan general manager earlier this week. Excellent job!