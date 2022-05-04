NFL.com Columnist Praises Steelers’ Draft, Highlighting Pickett, Pickens Selections

As we’ve written here at Steelers Depot time and time again post-2022 NFL Draft, the consensus with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ draft haul is that there is no consensus, one way or another, regarding the seven players the Steelers and General Manager Kevin Colbert selection over the a three-day span last weekend.

Some national media members have praised the Steelers’ draft class for grabbing high-end, ready-now talent led by the likes of Kenny Pickett and George Pickens, while others have lamented the Steelers’ decision to take a quarterback with a limited ceiling and a wide receiver with perceived maturity issues.

The Steelers clearly feel great about the selection of both guys that will ultimately make or break the 2022 draft class for the black and gold. So too — surprisingly — does CBS Sports Radio and NFL.com columnist Adam Schein, who highlighted the Steelers’ draft haul as one of his top classes in the 2022 NFL Draft, according to his latest column that dropped Monday.

If those first few weren't long enough for you, here Pickett shows off the opposite hash to outside the numbers throw on an 18 back to 15-yard comeback. Good anticipation, accuracy, and zip. Unfortunately, it bounces off the receiver's hands. #Steelers https://t.co/WGyAXhdwI1 pic.twitter.com/qBFuG1ejB1 — Tyler Wise (@TriggeredWise) May 4, 2022

“Say what you will about this quarterback class as a whole, but Kenny Pickett was a steal at No. 20 overall,” Schein writes. “The Steelers searched far and wide for Ben Roethlisberger‘s heir, but wisely came back to the signal-caller who played his college ball at Heinz Field. The Pitt product was always the perfect fit, and Kevin Colbert nailed it in his last draft as Steelers GM. As the most pro-ready passer in this class, Pickett’s going to beat out Mitch Trubisky and start for Pittsburgh in Year 1.