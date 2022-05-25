New Steelers’ OL Mason Cole Enjoying Initial Work With Pat Meyer, Matt Canada

One of a number of big additions to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, new offensive lineman Mason Cole is just getting up to speed with his new teammates and coaches this week during Phase 3 of the Steelers’ OTAs.

Cole, along with fellow free agent offensive linemen signee James Daniels, is slowly working his way into the mix in Pittsburgh and appears to be set to hold down the starting center position, though it’s still very early in the process. Currently, Cole is flanked by Kevin Dotson at left guard and Daniels at right guard, with Dan Moore Jr. and Chukwuma Okorafor as the bookend tackles on the top line during OTAs.

That’s a few new faces to one of the worst offensive lines in football last season, as is new offensive line coach Pat Meyer.

Working with Meyer, along with second-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada has been an eye-opening experience for Cole, who is enjoying every minute of the action so far in the black and gold.

“Yeah, it’s been really good. We got a really good O-line room,” Cole said to reporters following practice Wednesday, according to video via Steelers.com. “Just trying to build that continuity with the O-line, getting as many reps as possible. But the room’s been great. Pat Meyer has been great. Matt, Canada’s been awesome.

“So it’s been good. Obviously it’s still early, so we got a lot to work on,” Cole added. “But, I think we’re turning in the right direction.”

Mason Cole on his new teammates, Coach Pat Meyer and more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ysDnarD13B — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) May 25, 2022

It’s not wise to read too far into anything that happens in OTAs, as it’s a very basic session overall on both sides of the football featuring some basic installs and simple drills overall. It’s football in shorts after all.

However, it’s an important time period overall for new additions to the roster and the coaching staff like Cole, Daniels, and Meyer, who are beginning to develop relationships and learning how to work with each other on and off the field.

“I don’t know if it like makes a huge difference, but just spending time with Pat has been awesome,” Cole added. “He’s so technical in how he coaches and the things we’re gonna do on offense, I think, is gonna be huge for us. The way it’s taught between him and Matt Canada has been really smooth.

“So, we’re kind of doing a lot right now trying to see what we’re gonna be good at and hopefully try to stick to those things early,” Cole added.

So far, it appears that Meyer and Canada are on the same page when it comes to how they want things taught up from a technique and scheme standpoint, which will only lessen the learning curve for new additions like Cole and Daniels from a scheme standpoint.

Of course, the Steelers and their new additions are still in the honeymoon phase. Everything is great in shorts and helmets. The real test comes in training camp where the physicality ratchets up and the competition becomes real.