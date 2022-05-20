Middle Of May Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

We’ve finally hit a rarity in the NFL schedule. A dead period. It’ll be short-lived with Steelers’ OTAs kicking off on Tuesday and running off-and-on through June, including the team’s mandatory minicamp. So it should be a pretty quiet weekend, though the Steelers’ looming GM search continues. There appear to be six finalists, including internal candidates in Brandon Hunt and Omar Khan.

1 – Will the Steelers hire a new GM by next week’s Friday Five?

2 – Which Steelers free agency signing is the most underrated, even by Steelers’ fans? LB Myles Jack, OL Mason Cole, or CB Levi Wallace?

3 – Do you think Stephon Tuitt will attend any of this week’s OTA sessions?

4 – Doug Whaley says Jack Ham couldn’t start in today’s NFL. Do you agree?

5 – Which was the better Steelers’ 70s rivalry? Steelers/Cowboys or Steelers/Raiders?

Question 1: Five of 17 respondents most looking forward to the Steelers regular season opener at Cincinnati. Three looking forward to the 50th plus one day anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. Two folks can’t wait for the Steelers home opener versus New England.

Question 2: Over half the respondents most excited to see Kenny Pickett at minicamp. Calvin Austin and George Pickens tied for second with three votes each.

Question 3: 71% of respondents predicted the Steelers signing at least one tryout player to their 90-man roster. Most mentioned one or two signings. However, the Steelers signed four: DT Trevon Mason, CB Carlins Platel, K Nick Sciba, and WR Tyler Snead. Now let’s see if any of these prospects make the 53-man roster or practice squad in 2022.

Question 4: eight of 17 respondents don’t care if Connor Heyward wears number 83. Another six said they were a fan of Heyward wearing 83 while three preferred he didn’t out of respect to Heath Miller.

Question 5: We have a tie between numbers 12 and 43. Respondents split between Terry Bradshaw and Troy Polamalu having their numbers retired if the Steelers decided to retire a third number. Jack Lambert (58) mentioned along with a lone vote for Jack “Hydroplane” Deloplaine (35). Three folks said no more numbers should be retired.

