Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.

For Episode 443, I address the absurd comments made by Doug Whaley about Jack Ham, and why hopefully that helps put the final nail in the coffin on his candidacy for Steelers’ GM job.

Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 443)

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-5-21-22-episode-443

