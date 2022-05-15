Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 437, a submitted take from our very own Dr. Melanie Friedlander that includes her talking about whether the NFL will maintain the changes to practice squad and active rosters made in 2020 to account for COVID-19.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 437)
https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-5-15-22-episode-437
6bc9mw6n