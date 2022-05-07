Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 429)

Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.

For Episode 429, I talk about the Steelers continuing to be a first-class, up front and honest organization that values its players on and off the field following the report that the Steelers informed Mitch Trubisky upon signing that if Kenny Pickett were on the board in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, they might take him.

I also give a special shoutout to Steelers Depot’s very own Alexa DellaRocco, who is kicking cancer’s butt for the second time. We’re all behind you, Alexa!

