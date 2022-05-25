Article

Listen: Steelers To Hire Omar Khan As Next GM, Andy Weidl As Assistant

Quick video reacting to the news of Omar Khan reportedly being named the Pittsburgh Steelers’ next GM. The Eagles’ Andy Weidl is expected to be the team’s assistant GM.

