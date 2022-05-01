Listen: Reacting To Day Three Of The Steelers’ Draft

One final day of Pittsburgh Steelers’ draft analysis. Today, we’re talking Day Three of how the Steelers concluded their 2022 NFL Draft. We review the team’s picks in Rounds 4-7 and how each player, Calvin Austin, Connor Heyward, Mark Robinson, and Chris Oladokun, fit into the Steelers’ plans.

