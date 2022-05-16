Full Contract Details For Rookie WR George Pickens Released

We now know the full structure of 2nd round pick WR George Pickens’ rookie contract. In info tweeted out by Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, Pickens’ deal looks very similar to our projections. But here are all the details.

George Pickens deal: 4years, $6.752 million. $2.09 million signing bonus & salaries are: $705K (fully guaranteed for skill injury salary cap) $1.011 million (fully guaranteed) $1.318 million& $1.625 million.#Steelers per @aaronwilson_nfl — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) May 16, 2022

The total money owed and signing bonus were exactly in-line with our projections. As is his 2022 cap charge, which will come in at $1,227,500.

You can see the yearly base salaries in the above info. As a rookie, Pickens’ base salary will be $705k. As a sophomore, it jumps up to $1.011 million while in 2024, it increases to $1.318 million. In 2025, it comes in at $1.625 million. The first two years of the deal are fully guaranteed.

Pickens was the 52nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. His stock slipped due to a March 2021 torn ACL. It caused him to miss most of the 2021 season though he got healthy and returned late in the year to help the Bulldogs win a National Championship. Pickens proved his health at his Georgia Pro Day, impressing Mike Tomlin, Kevin Colbert, and WRs Coach Frisman Jackson, who were all on-hand. Jackson personally put Pickens through his workout.

Pickens is expected to contribute right away and rotate in the Steelers’ offense, seeing time as the X, Z, and possibly even slot receiver. Pickens is a good athlete with great tracking of the football and body control while being a willing blocker. He will have to adjust to playing at the NFL level as a 21-year old who missed most of last season while also improving his YAC ability.

Pickens is one of four Steelers’ draft picks to sign so far. The others are: H-Back Connor Heyward, LB Mark Robinson, and QB Chris Oladokun. QB Kenny Pickett, DL DeMarvin Leal, and WR Calvin Austin III still have yet to sign their deals but likely will over the next month.