FanDuel Odds: AFC Favored To Produce Super Bowl LVIII Winner

The last two Super Bowls have resulted in wins for NFC teams in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. Even so, the betting markets are favoring a reversal of that trend in 2022 on the heels of the AFC continuing to accumulate quarterback talent.

According to updated odds posted by odds posted by FanDuel Sportsbook, an AFC team is favored to win Super Bowl LVIII, with -128 odds. Odds for an NFC team winning Super Bowl LVIII are +104.

The odds update has the AFC West division leading the way and not too surprisingly with the Kansas City Chiefs making it to two of the last three Super Bowls and winning one of them. The Denver Broncos hope to challenge the Chiefs in 2022 on the heels of them acquiring quarterback Russell Wilson via an offseason trade. The Super Bowl winner coming out of the AFC West has the shortest odds +330, according to FanDuel.

The NFC West, with the Rams now set to defend their Super Bowl championship from last season, are listed +440 odds. That NFC division is followed by the AFC East division at +450 and the NFC South division at +500.

Despite the Cincinnati Bengals making it all the way to the Super Bowl last season, the oddsmakers seem bearish on the AFC North division and the possibility of one of those four teams within it ultimately winning the Super Bowl. The combined odds of the Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns or Pittsburgh Steelers winning the Super Bowl is +550.

Behind the AFC North sits the NFC North (+700), NFC East (+800) and AFC South (+950).

The Steelers, by the way, are now listed at +8000 to win Super Bowl LVIII, according to FanDuel. The Bengals (+2000), Ravens (+2000) and Browns (+2200) all have shorter odds.

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to be played on February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.