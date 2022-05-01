Contract Details For Steelers UDFA RB Jaylen Warren

The Pittsburgh Steelers came to terms with 10 rookie undrafted free agents on Saturday night and one of those players was Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren. Thanks to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, we known that Warren received a signing bonus of $12,000.

The three-year contract that Warren will sign with the Steelers should total out at $2.572 million. His salary cap charge in 2022 should be $709,000. Only $4,000 of Warren’s contract will enter the Steelers Rule of 51 number and count against the 2022 salary cap.

In three college seasons at Oklahoma State and Utah State, Warren rushed for 2,037 yards and 19 touchdowns on 407 total rushing attempts. He also caught 45 passes for another 440 yards.

Warren measures in at 5080, 204-pounds with 9 1/4-inch hands and 29 7/8-inch arms. He ran his 40-yard dash in 4.55-seconds and had a short shuttle time of 4.42-seconds to go along with a 3-cone time of 7.13-seconds. He posted a pro day vertical jump of 34-inches and a broad jump of 9’11”.

The Steelers did not draft a running back this year so Warren, like the other undrafted rookie running back signed by the team, Duke product Mataeo Durant, should get a shot at making the 53-man roster if he can prove himself on offense and on special teams during training camp and the preseason.