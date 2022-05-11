Contract Details For Steelers UDFA OLB Tyree Johnson

The Pittsburgh Steelers came to terms with 10 rookie undrafted free agents a week ago Saturday night and one of those players was Texas A&M edge rusher Tyree Johnson. Thanks to the NFLPA Wednesday morning, we know that Johnson received a signing bonus of $10,000.

The three-year contract that Johnson signed with the Steelers should total out at $2.570 million. His salary cap charge in 2022 should be $708,333. Only $3,333 of Johnson’s contract will enter the Steelers Rule of 51 number and count against the 2022 salary cap.

In four college seasons at Texas A&M, Johnson registered 100 total tackles of which 23.5 of them resulted in lost yardage. He also had 18 sacks during his college career and three forced fumbles to go along with two passes defensed.

At the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, Johnson measured in at 6024, 248-pounds with 30 7/8-inch arms and 9 3/4-inch hands. He was limited at the combine and his pro day due to a knee and quad injury.

The Steelers did not draft any outside linebackers this year so Johnson should have a shot at making the 53-man roster if he has a great summer at training camp and in the preseason and can show to be a solid special teams contributor on top of playing defense.

In total, the Steelers gave out $111,500 in signing bonus money to their 10 undrafted free agents this year. They now sit $12,773,753 under the cap with all 10 undrafted free agents signed.