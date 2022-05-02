Article

Contract Details For Several More 2022 Steelers Undrafted Free Agents

The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to contracts with ten undrafted free agents at the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. Now that most of those players have signed their three-year deals, we can pass along the details of three more of those deals courtesy of former Aaron Wilson.

Once again, let it be known that the undrafted rookie reservation amount for 2021 is more than $160,000, but should be less than $200,000. That number is the maximum amount of signing bonuses teams can give to undrafted free agents in 2022, and is a fixed percentage of the total Rookie Compensation Pool for 2022.

We have already posted about the two year contracts signed by Duke running back Mataeo Durant  and Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Sanders. Tonight, we will recap the three-year rookie contracts signed by Alabama offensive lineman Chris Owens, North Carolina offensive lineman Jordan Tucker and Auburn outside linebacker T.D. Moultry.

Of those four players, Tucker received the highest signing bonus — $15,000. Moultry’s signing bonus was $7,500 and Owen’s was $5,000. All three players received minimum base salaries for each of the three years of their contracts.

I’ll pass along the five remaining undrafted free agent contracts as soon as the full details become available.

(3) 2022 Steelers Undrafted Rookie Contracts
Jordan Tucker – Total $2,575,000 – Signing Bonus $15,000
YEAR BASE SALARY SIGNING BONUS WORKOUT BONUS ROSTER BONUS CAP CHARGE
2022 $705,000 $5,000 $- $- $710,000
2023 $870,000 $5,000 $- $- $875,000
2024 $985,000 $5,000 $- $- $990,000
T.D. Moultry – Total $2,567,500 – Signing Bonus $7,500
YEAR BASE SALARY SIGNING BONUS WORKOUT BONUS ROSTER BONUS CAP CHARGE
2022 $705,000 $2,500 $- $- $707,500
2023 $870,000 $2,500 $- $- $872,500
2024 $940,000 $2,500 $- $- $942,500
Chris Owens – Total $2,565,000 – Signing Bonus $5,000
YEAR BASE SALARY SIGNING BONUS WORKOUT BONUS ROSTER BONUS CAP CHARGE
2022 $705,000 $1,666 $- $- $706,666
2023 $870,000 $1,666 $- $- $871,666
2024 $985,000 $1,668 $- $- $986,668
