Contract Details For Several More 2022 Steelers Undrafted Free Agents

The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to contracts with ten undrafted free agents at the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. Now that most of those players have signed their three-year deals, we can pass along the details of three more of those deals courtesy of former Aaron Wilson.

Steelers: TD Moultry $7.5K bonus, Chris Owens $5K bonus, Jordan Tucker $15K bonus, Jaylen Warren $12K bonus — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 2, 2022

Once again, let it be known that the undrafted rookie reservation amount for 2021 is more than $160,000, but should be less than $200,000. That number is the maximum amount of signing bonuses teams can give to undrafted free agents in 2022, and is a fixed percentage of the total Rookie Compensation Pool for 2022.

We have already posted about the two year contracts signed by Duke running back Mataeo Durant and Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Sanders. Tonight, we will recap the three-year rookie contracts signed by Alabama offensive lineman Chris Owens, North Carolina offensive lineman Jordan Tucker and Auburn outside linebacker T.D. Moultry.

Of those four players, Tucker received the highest signing bonus — $15,000. Moultry’s signing bonus was $7,500 and Owen’s was $5,000. All three players received minimum base salaries for each of the three years of their contracts.

I’ll pass along the five remaining undrafted free agent contracts as soon as the full details become available.