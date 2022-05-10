Contextualization Of 2021 Off-Script Pass Attempts By QB Kenny Pickett

Are you ready for a little different contextualization of new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett? How about a look at his off-script pass attempts from 2021?

Now, before we get into this contextualization, let it be known that the data comes from Sports Info Solutions. The data was filtered by pass attempts by Pickett in 2021 that were deemed “Broken Plays”. There were obviously other broken plays that included Pickett either getting sacked or scrambling with the football and those were not included in this particular contextualization. We’ll look at those at a later date. Also, let me note that Sports Info Solutions may have missed a few in their charting details as that’s bound to happen.

According to SIS, Pickett had 36 “Broken Play” pass attempts in 2021. As usual, I have contextualized all of them and also included links to each play for you to watch. This selection of plays should give everyone a good look at Pickett’s ability to extend plays.

In total, Pickett completed 21 of 36 total pass attempts on these “Broken Plays”. There were also three drops. The 21 completions resulted in 281 passing yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions.

Pickett’s longest throw in these 36 attempts was 27 air yards beyond the original line of scrimmage against Virginia. That pass also resulted in a touchdown. Pickett’s shortest attempt was 2 air yards and that came against Miami. Pickett had an average air yard distance of 13 yards on these 36 attempts, which isn’t too shabby at all.

Pickett also used all areas of the field. In total, nine of these 36 attempts went between the numbers on the field with one of those going between the hashmarks. The other 27 were thrown outside the numbers with 20 of those going to the right side and seven going to the left side.

Click on the video link associated with each play and report back in the comments with your findings and opinions.

2022 QB Class Broken Play Pass Attempt Stats

Player Team Att Comp Catchable On-Tgt Yds IAYds TDs Ints Kenny Pickett PIT 36 21 29 24 281 411 6 0 Malik Willis LIB 30 14 22 19 243 422 2 3 Sam Howell UNC 17 6 12 11 72 231 1 1 Desmond Ridder CIN 9 4 6 5 70 126 0 0 Matt Corral OLE 8 4 5 2 73 94 0 0

2021 Kenny Pickett Broken Play Pass Attempt Stat Breakdown