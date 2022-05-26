Cam Heyward Says He Has ‘Full Faith And Trust’ In Steelers’ Decision To Elevate Omar Khan To GM

One of the best first-round picks in Kevin Colbert’s 22-year tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers, star defensive end Cameron Heyward will now serve as a key part of the transition on the field from Colbert to new GM Omar Khan, who was announced as the next GM in Steelers’ history Wednesday.

Heyward, 33, will be tasked with upholding the standard on the field, especially now that the team is essentially his following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger this offseason.

Speaking with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko inside the locker room following an OTA session at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Heyward addressed the promotion of Khan, who has been part of the Steelers dating back to the 2001 season after spending four seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

“He has big shoes to fill, just like every one of us,” Heyward said to Batko. “Kev set the bar very high, but our faith is in Omar.”

It helps having a familiar face in the facility being promoted into the top role within the front office, as the Steelers will have their desired continuity overall. For Heyward, that’s a big thing, especially with him being in his 12th season and still chasing a Super Bowl ring.

After an offseason of change, Heyward told Batko he’s excited to see what Khan, a man he has a good relationship off the field with, can do moving forward with the Steelers. Though change is always tough to adjust to in any situation, Heyward, who is now the face of the Steelers, has full faith in the organization’s decision overall and is looking forward to seeing the relationships Khan continues to establish within the facility.

“It’s about being present, being able to have conversations with not only players, but coaches, and then putting the best team together to be on the field,” Heyward said of Khan, according to the Post-Gazette. “I obviously knew Kev was leaning toward retirement. You just never know who’s going to take it, and what Mr. Rooney and Coach T are all looking for. But I have full trust and full faith that they don’t do things without a plan, and this is the plan, so I’m looking forward to it.”