Cam Heyward Named PFWA’s 2022 National ‘Good Guy’ Award Winner

The Pro Football Writers of America have named Pittsburgh Steelers’ DL Cam Heyward the 2022 recipient of the “Good Guy’ Award, given to a player “for his qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs.”

You can check out their full press release in the below tweet along with a photo of Heyward accepting the award surrounded by local beat writers and Team President Art Rooney II.

Steelers' Cameron Heyward (@CamHeyward) selected as PFWA 2022 Good Guy Award winner https://t.co/2M5L9KuOkX — Pro Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) May 10, 2022

In the press release, PFWA notes:

“Heyward did not miss a media availability during the 2021 season, and those on the beat locally in Pittsburgh said he never avoided a tough question as he offered open and honest discussions about everything from on-the-field issues to the impact of the retirement of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. He was cited for consistently going “above and beyond’’ to build an honest rapport with those who cover the team.”

Heyward has become one of the clear leaders on the Steelers’ team and he’ll be counted on more than ever in 2022 following Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement. Heyward conducts as many interviews as almost any Steeler and was an important piece of their 2021 squad, attempting to rally a defense, specifically a defensive line, that battled injury and tragedy.

“I try to make sure I am honest, and I communicate well with you guys,” Heyward told Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley after winning the award. “I just try to be honest and have fun doing it. I have a blast doing it. You guys make it easy on me.

Heyward also won “The Chief” Award in 2021 for a third time, presented to the Steeler who has the best relationship with the media.

He is among the most active players in the community. He’s run The Heyward House for many years to help kids in the Pittsburgh community. Last week, he hosted “Cam’s Birthday Bash” at a local Dave & Buster’s, spending time with kids in need.

Cam Heyward hosted his annual 'Cam's Birthday Bash' at Dave & Buster's, giving back to area kids who need a boost. 'This is a chance to have that one-on-one time with the kids. We get to shine the light on them.' – @CamHeyward 📝: https://t.co/sbdDJp5qbs pic.twitter.com/qUfwYmLZy3 — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) May 5, 2022

.@steelers DT @CamHeyward and @97HeywardHouse celebrated his birthday by treating a special group of kids to a night of fun at @DaveandBusters for his annual "Cam's Birthday Bash". The event included food, games and presents for the kids: https://t.co/K9HYfYawcQ pic.twitter.com/c5PPe0Evqv — Troy Vincent, Sr. (@TroyVincentSr) May 10, 2022

Heyward, 33, was drafted by the Steelers 31st overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. He’s among the best defensive linemen in the game and has made five straight Pro Bowls along with two All-Pro selections over that span.

He becomes just the second Steeler to win the award since its inception in 2005. The other was RB Jerome Bettis, who took home the award in that first year back in 2005 as part of his storybook season, winning a Super Bowl in his hometown of Detroit. Recent winners of the award include Philip Rivers, Eli Manning, and Chris Long. Long is the only two-time winner of the award but Heyward has a real shot to join him.