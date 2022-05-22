Browns Re-Sign DE Jadeveon Clowney To One-Year Contract

The Cleveland Browns will have edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney back in 2022.

According to Josina Anderson, Clowney has agreed to return to the Browns on a one-year that can be worth up to $11 million.

I’m told Jadeveon Clowney has agreed to return to the #Browns, on a 1-year up to $11M dollar deal. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) May 22, 2022

Clowney, who was originally selected first overall by the Houston Texans in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of South Carolina, played last year with the Browns after spending the 2020 season with the Tennessee Titans.

In 14 games last season with the Browns, Clowney registered 37 total tackles and nine sacks. He was credited with two defensed passes and two forced fumbles in addition to 11 total tackles for loss. He also had 19 quarterback hits in 2021. He played 677 total defensive snaps in 2021.

In his two games against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, Clowney registered eight total tackles and two sacks. He was credited with two quarterback hits and a forced fumble in those two games.

With Clowney now back in the Cleveland fold, the Browns will have three experienced edge rushers in him, Myles Garrett and Chase Winovich, who the team traded for during the offseason. The Browns also drafted two young edge rushers this offseason in Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas.

The Steelers will face the Browns twice in 2022 with the first of two meetings scheduled for Week 3 in Cleveland on a Thursday night.