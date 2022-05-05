Brandon Hunt To Interview For Eagles Front Office Position

If Brandon Hunt doesn’t become the next GM of the Pittsburgh Steelers, he may end up on the other side of the Keystone State. According to a Thursday article from Inside The Bird’s Geoff Mosher, Hunt is expected to interview for a high-ranking front office position for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here’s what Mosher had to write Thursday:

“We both heard from different people the same thing — that they are going to take a look outside the building in hiring. Definitely someone or who that, as I understand it, will be interviewing with the team is Brandon Hunt from the Pittsburgh Steelers, who is a pro scouting coordinator […] He is in contention out there in Pittsburgh for their GM vacancy, which is going to happen pretty soon now with Kevin Colbert stepping down. Kevin Colbert, arguably the best GM in the league and one of the best that’s ever done it, stepped down and so that’s kind of a high-profile job that he’s in the mix for. But obviously if he’s coming here to interview, which he is, it’s going to be for a pretty high-ranking position as well. So we’ll see what happens with that.”

This wouldn’t be Hunt’s first interview with the team. He was pursued by the Eagles in 2016 for a Director of Player Personnel role, though the job ultimately went to Joe Douglas, who now serves as the New York Jets’ GM. Mosher does not specify what job Hunt could be interviewed for but the Eagles are shaking up their organization over the last 24 hours, as is typical post-draft when contracts expire. Yesterday, the team fired three members of their scouting department, including Director of Scouting Operations Casey Weidl. Weidl is the brother of Andy Weidl, one of 14 external candidates to interview for the Steelers’ GM job.

Hunt served as a Steelers’ intern in 2005 and 2006. After spending a couple years as a Texans’ scout, he returned to Pittsburgh in 2010 as their Pro Scouting Coordinator. Born in California, Hunt grew up in Pittsburgh and played football at IUP before getting into the front office world, taking a similar career path as Kevin Colbert.

Hunt has been viewed as a frontrunner throughout this process but this would be his second interview with another organization this offseason after interviewing with the Las Vegas Raiders for their GM job. That may suggest he’s not the favorite for the job and could land elsewhere if he doesn’t become Colbert’s successor.

Pittsburgh has begun their second round of GM interviews which include Tampa Bay’s John Spytek and Tennessee’s Ryan Cowden. A new GM could be hired by the end of the month, if not sooner.