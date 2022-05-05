Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers’ mailbag. As always, here to answer whatever is on your mind, the first mailbag since last weekend’s draft.

Was drafting Pickens and Austin III writing on the wall for Diontae not getting an extension?

Alex: I wouldn’t go that far. But it’s an insurance policy, a Plan B. Pickens moreso than Austin since Pickens is an X and Austin is going to play more of the F (slot) here, even though he was primarily outside in college. But you can never have enough receivers and receivers depth and without Ben Roethlisberger, the focus needs to be on giving your young and new QBs as many weapons as possible. And the value of Pickens and Austin was too good to ignore.

Now that the draft is over and its time for the GM hunt who are you partial to? Anyone in particular or are you just letting it play out?

Alex: I know the internal candidates the best so I would be most comfortable with Hunt or Khan. The transition of staying in-house would be smoother after such an important offseason, too. But Colbert has dropped hints it could be an outside candidate and Colbert himself was an outside hire. Of that group, I can’t say I know a ton about them. They virtually all have impressive resumes. I wouldn’t want to hire a former GM like Jerry Reese or Rick Spielman but I can’t offer a lot of insight into who these guys are. Once they have a name, hopefully I can try to study that person’s record and philosophy a bit closer.

Nick Vallo: Which of the four brother pairs do you expect to still be associated with the team by the end of this year and in 5 years time.

Alex: Well five years from now, I expect the pairings to all be broken up. The only sibling who might still be on the roster by then is TJ Watt. The rest: Cam/Connor, Terrell/Trey, and Derek could and probably won’t be on the team. Connor might have the second best chance. But Cam will be retired, Edmunds doesn’t have a long-term future with the team, Trey may not make it out of camp this year and Derek won’t be 34 and still playing in the league.

By the end of the year, we’ll see. If we are talking just the 53 and not practice squad, the Heywards and Watts obviously have the best chance. Could both Connor and Derek make it? Sure. Just one of them? Also possible. We’ll need to see Connor in a Steelers’ uniform and take it from there. But his skillset is different than Watt, though his offensive value is a bit nerfed because he’s not going to see many touches in this offense.