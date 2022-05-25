Ahead Of Second Season, Pat Freiermuth Aiming To Meet Mike Tomlin’s Challenge

Pittsburgh Steelers’ tight end Pat Freiermuth took the NFL by storm as a rookie in 2021, doing something many rookie tight ends haven’t done in the last decade or so: putting up significant numbers right away in an NFL offense.

Historically, the tight end position features the largest learning curve in the NFL, as tight ends coming from college to the NFL struggle to adjust to the game quickly, resulting in subpar seasons overall before taking a significant jump in Year 2.

That wasn’t the case for Freiermuth last season, who hauled in 60 receptions for 497 yards and seven touchdowns last season from Ben Roethlisberger in what was ultimately the final year with the Steelers for the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Now, ahead of his second season with expectations being rather large for the second-round tight end, Freiermuth is adjusting to a new quarterback under center, whether that be Mason Rudolph, Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett, and is aiming to meet a challenge provided to him by Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin.

That challenge? Getting stronger and getting his body right for the rigors of the 2022 season that’s to come with him being a focal point of the passing attack once again.