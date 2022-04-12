Watch: The Depot 180 — April 12 — Episode 213

Episode 213 — April 12, 2022

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

In today’s episode I discuss the tragic passing of Steelers’ quarterback Dwayne Haskins as he and a group of teammates were gathered in south Florida for workouts and team building. I also talk about the draft roundtable events on the Terrible Podcast where the Steelers Depot scouting department meet to discuss the latest on draft prospects and more.

