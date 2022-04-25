Watch: Pittsburgh Steelers Live Mock Draft (Via Walk The Mock)

For the second straight year, I was happy to be invited by the folks over at Walk The Mock to take part in their annual live draft exercise. With 31 other real-life GMs, no computers, no algorithm, we drafted the first four rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.

I livestreamed it over on my YouTube channel with a great turnout of listeners to help me draft. It turned out to be a really fun mock complete with curveballs, surprises, and us making at least one draft-day deal.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.