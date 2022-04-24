Watch: My 2022 Draft Crushes

I’ve gotten this question quite a bit during draft season. So I’ll do my best to answer it – who are my 2022 draft crushes? In today’s video, I give you a list of several names on offense and defense I’m high on. Some are still highly touted prospects and shouldn’t be considered sleepers while others may present quality value later in the draft.

I also give two names I think are overrated in this year’s class.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us your draft dudes of 2022. And thanks for watching.

