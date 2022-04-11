Season 12, Episode 114 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora and I unfortunately must talk about the sudden and tragic passing of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Saturday morning. As you would expect, the passing of Haskins produces a lengthy discussion that includes us covering the comments from other Steelers players and others that knew the quarterback personally.

We unfortunately must also briefly discuss some of the horrible commentary on the death of Haskins that also surfaced on Saturday.

After a pause, Alex and I then carry on with the rest of this podcast. We go over the latest major media mock draft by ESPN’s Jordan Reid that surfaced Monday morning. He did all seven rounds for all 32 teams, so we look at all the selections he had for the Steelers.

We also look at the mock draft released on Monday morning from our own Jonathan Heitritter and discuss all his selections.

Alex and I continue to discuss the 2022 quarterback class in this episode and this time we go over some very distinctive stats of the five main players. Two stat groups revolve around throws outside the numbers and the other one is third down and 7 and longer pass attempts.

We then close out this show by answering several listener questions we received via the email machine.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Tragic Passing Of Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins, Mock Draft Recaps, QB Stats, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-apr-11-episode-1551

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 114 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n