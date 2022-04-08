Season 12, Episode 113 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that includes talk about the team attempting to sign safety Kareem Jackson prior to him re-signing with the Denver Broncos. We go over the main takeaways from that pursuit.

The Steelers continue to bring in players for pre-draft visits, so Alex and I go over the latest related to that topic and talk about one of those safeties he profiled on the site on Friday morning.

There’s more new info and news to go over concerning the lawsuit from Brian Flores so Alex and I make sure to cover that topic in this show. We also discuss the several Steelers players now down in Florida for the weekend who are practicing with new quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

In the second part of this Friday show, Alex and I are joined by site contributors Jonathan Heitritter and Tyler Wise for another draft roundtable discussion. We continue on with talk about the top five quarterbacks in this year’s draft class and this time it seems like most of the discussion centers around Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder. We get the current rankings from Heitritter and Wise and have a few spirited discussions along the way.

Before letting Jonathan and Tyler go, we get their thoughts on several non-quarterback prosects they have been scouting that fit the Steelers. We also get both to make some draft predictions later in the roundtable session.

After talking quite a bit with Jonathan and Tyler, Alex and talk about the latest draft rankings released by Gil Brandt on NFL.com. We then close out this show by answering several listener questions we received via the email machine.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Safety Interest, Pre-Draft Visitors, Flores Lawsuit, Draft Roundtable Hour, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-apr-8-episode-1550

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 113 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n