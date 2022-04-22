Season 12, Episode 118 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers, and there’s a little bit of that thanks to a few recent developments.

The NFL announced on Thursday that the 2022 NFL schedule will be released on May 12, so Alex and I speculate on that when it comes to the Steelers Week 1 game possibilities.

We also talk about a few recent reports from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN concerning Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson and free agent safety Terrell Edmunds in this show. We discuss the Steelers current need at safety ahead of the draft and go over the market value of Johnson, the probability of him being re-signed and where he ranks in the league at the wide receiver position.

The Steelers had a salary cap adjustment on Friday related to new wide receiver Miles Boykin, so Alex and I cover that. We also discuss Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and if he was indeed at the Notre Dame pro day a few weeks ago.

Later in this show, Alex and I discuss a few juicy pre-draft rumors concerning the Steelers that surfaced Friday morning. We then proceed to go through a lengthy pre-draft exercise that revolves around why player is most-likely to be the steelers first-round draft pick this year if the team does not choose a quarterback.

We then close out this 90-minute show by answering several listener questions we received via the e-mail machine.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Non-QB First Round Pick Exercise, Schedule Talk, Diontae Johnson, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-apr-22-episode-1556

