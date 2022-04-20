Season 12, Episode 117 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers, and there’s a little bit of that thanks to Tuesday developments.

The Steelers claimed wide receiver Miles Boykin off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, so Alex and I discuss that transaction quite a bit in the early stages of this show. We talk about where Boykin fits in this offseason and the good and bad on his tape from his first three seasons in the NFL. we also discuss the tape breakdown of Boykin that are own Tyler Wise just posted on the site.

The steelers also hired a new assistant quarterbacks coach on Tuesday so Alex and I discuss that bit of news quite thoroughly in this show. Also discussed in this show is the Wednesday morning news concerning the Steelers returning to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe for training camp later this summer.

Alex and I have some fun with a few over/under lines when it comes to overall draft number spots for a few players in this year’s class. Alex has also completed a few more of his annual “Look For” studies and so we go over the draft hopeful players that made the cuts and a few others that just missed.

We then close out this shorter show by answering several listener questions we received via the email machine.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers New Assistant QBs Coach, Waiver Claim Of WR Miles Boykin, Look For Studies, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-apr-20-episode-1555

