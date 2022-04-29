The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Drafting QB Kenny Pickett, Day-2 Options, Edmunds Contract Details, Listener Emails & More

Season 12, Episode 121 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to giving our thoughts on the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting quarterback Kenny Pickett at 20th overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Alex and I go deep into why Pickett was the pick for the Steelers and how there is no question he was their QB1. We talk about how Pickett is the most NFL-ready of the 2022 QBs and how he fits into the Steelers quarterback room. We go over all of our big concerns about Pickett and how we think it could limit his ceiling. We talk deep ball, situational football, mobility and more.

After a long talk about Pickett, Alex and I go over the other things that stood out after the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. We also go over how QB became the ONLY choice the Steelers could make at 20th overall.

Which way will the Steelers go with their two day-two picks on Friday? Alex and I go over 14 names in total to be on the lookout for in the second and third rounds.

Details of the one-year contract that safety Terrell Edmunds recently signed are now in and Alex and I go through those. You might be surprised at what Edmunds’ 2022 salary cap charge will be.

We then close out this Friday AM show by answering several listener questions we received via the e-mail machine.

