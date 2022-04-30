The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers 2022 Day-Two Draft Selection Recaps, Day-3 Options, Listener Emails & More

Season 12, Episode 122 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Saturday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to giving our thoughts on the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting wide receiver George Pickens and defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal in the second and third rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday.

Alex and I go deep into why Pickens and Leal were the Steelers’ picks. We then talk extensively about what we have seen on tape from both players to date, and what each needs to work on at the NFL level.

After a long talk about the Day 2 selections the Steelers made, Alex and I build a list of players that are strong candidates to be Day 3 selections by the team. The Steelers still have four scheduled selections on Saturday, with two coming in the seventh round.

We then close out this Saturday AM show by answering a few listener questions we received via the e-mail machine.

