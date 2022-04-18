Season 12, Episode 116 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers, and there’s not much of it since Friday, and especially on the pre-draft visitor front.

The USFL debuted over the weekend with one game being postponed until Monday night. Alex and I discuss that Monday night game, the USFL’s ratings over the weekend and the play of the quarterbacks in the games.

Alex released his third mock draft of 2022 on Monday morning, so we make sure to go through it selection by selection.

Alex has also completed a few more of his annual “Look For” studies and this time the focus is on outside linebackers and interior linemen. We go over the draft hopeful players that made the cuts and a few others that just missed.

We then close out this shorter show by answering several listener questions we received via the email machine.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Latest Steelers News, USFL Debut, Kozora Mock Draft, Look For Studies, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-apr-18-episode-1554

