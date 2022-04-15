Season 12, Episode 115 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that includes talk about inside linebacker Marcus Allen recently signing his restricted free agent tender.

Recent comments made by Ed Bouchette and Gerry Dulac these past few days results in Alex and me talking even more about the 2022 quarterback draft class and specifically as it relates to the Steelers.

Alex has presented his shot list of draft hopefuls that history says could wind up being the Steelers first round selection this year, so we go over that list of names. We also talk about which position is most likely to be the pick in the first round for the Steelers in two weeks if a quarterback is not ultimately the selection.

Alex has started his annual “Look For” study, so we go over his Friday post in that series related to the cornerback position. We also cover a few players that just missed.

Later in the show, Alex and I tear through the latest mock draft that was released on Thursday by Dane Brugler of The Athletic.

We then close out this show by answering several listener questions we received via the email machine.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Latest Steelers News, QB Talk, First Round Short List, CB Study, Brugler Mock, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-apr-15-episode-1553

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 115 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n