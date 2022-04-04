Steelers News

Taco Charlton Appears To Sign With New Orleans Saints (Update)

Though not yet confirmed, it appears former Pittsburgh Steelers’ OLB Taco Charlton is heading down south to the New Orleans Saints. Charlton tweeted out a Who Dat on his account just moments ago.

Charlton had a pre-visit with the Saints leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft though he was ultimately selected by the Dallas Cowboys at pick #28.

Pittsburgh added Charlton mid-way through the 2021 season, signing him to their practice squad on September 21st. He worked his way up to the 53-man roster and logged a little over 200 defensive snaps as a rotational EDGE rusher. His production was light, recording 18 tackles and just a half-sack.

The Steelers will again enter 2021 with TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith as their top two pass rushers. Genard Avery was signed to presumably compete as a #3. He’ll battle Derrek Tuszka, who carved out a special teams role and took snaps away from Charlton late last year, along with any draft pick and/or UDFA the Steelers bring later this month.

We’ll update this post assuming we soon get news that Charlton has officially inked a deal with New Orleans.

UPDATE: Nick Underhill, who covers the Saints, is confirming Charlton’s tweet.

And the Saints have added a taco to their timeline.

