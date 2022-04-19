Study: What The Steelers Look For Drafting Safeties (2022)

Rapidly moving along with our Pittsburgh Steelers’ “what they look for” 2022 draft studies. And for the first time ever, we’re adding a new position to this list. We’ll be looking at the history of safeties drafted under Mike Tomlin to see the names they’ve taken and what minimum thresholds we can create from it. The team has finally drafted enough players to give us a decent enough sample size, though it’s still a smaller list than I’d like.

First, we’ll list out the names and workout numbers of all the safeties drafted since 2007. We’ll then create our criteria and see which players fit best from this year’s class.

Here are the eight safeties taken since ’07. I am including last year’s pick Tre Norwood as a safety. Marcus Allen, though now a linebacker, was drafted and initially played as a safety and will be treated as such.

2021: Tre Norwood

Height: 5115

Weight: 192

Bench: 12

40: 4.58

Vert: 33.5

Broad: 10’3″

Short Shuttle: 4.45

Three Cone: 7.65

2020: Antoine Brooks Jr.

Height: 5105

Weight: 220

Bench: 18

40: 4.64

Vert: 34.5

Broad: N/A

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three Cone: N/A

2018: Terrell Edmunds

Height: 6004

Weight: 217

Bench: N/A

40: 4.47

Vert: 41.5

Broad: 11’2″

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three Cone: N/A

2018: Marcus Allen

Height: 6021

Weight: 215

Bench: 15

40: 4.63

Vert: 37

Broad: 10’7″

Short Shuttle: 4.32

Three Cone: 7.13

2016: Sean Davis

Height: 6010

Weight: 206

Bench: 21

40: 4.46

Vert: 37.5

Broad: 10’6″

Short Shuttle: 3.97

Three Cone: 6.64

2015: Gerod Holliman

Height: 5116

Weight: 218

Bench: 17

40: 4.62

Vert: 27

Broad: 9’1″

Short Shuttle: 4.37

Three Cone: 7.03

2013: Shamarko Thomas

Height: 5087

Weight: 213

Bench: 28

40: 4.42

Vert: 40.5

Broad: 11’1″

Short Shuttle: 4.26

Three Cone: 6.84

2008: Ryan Mundy

Height: 6010

Weight: 215

Bench: 21

40: 4.55

Vert: 36

Broad: 10’10”

Short Shuttle: 4.33

Three Cone: 6.81

Our safety criteria is as follows:

Height: 5’11+ (6 of 8)

Weight: 205+ (7 of 8)

Bench: 15+ (6 of 7)

40: 4.65 or better (8 of 8)

Vert: 33+ (7 of 8)

Broad: 10’3″+ (6 of 7)

Short Shuttle: Sub 4.4 (5 of 6)

Three Cone: Sub 7.15 (5 of 6)

I know we talk about the “SPARQY” safety so much on here but the Steelers’ picks don’t always reflect that. It is important to note the team’s Day 1-2 picks (Davis, Edmunds) tend to be much more athletic than the guys drafted later on (Norwood, Brooks, Allen). But it’s difficult to break these up into sub-categories, especially with just eight overall in our group.

So what 2022 safeties check all these boxes? Believe it or not, just one of them.

Name/School Height Weight 40 Time Vertical Broad Jump Short Shuttle Three Cone Bench Nick Cross/Maryland 6001 215 4.34 37 10’10” 4.21 6.85 21

Despite what felt like pretty attainable thresholds for a safety, only one dude checked every box. That’s Cross, an ultra-athletic, Day Two type of safety with similar measurables to Sean Davis, though Cross’ 40 time was significantly better. He certainly should be on the Steelers’ radar and seems like a great fit.

Only five other safeties missed in just one category.

One Box Away

Tycen Anderson/Toledo: Bench (12)

Dane Belton/Iowa: Bench (DNP)

Jaquan Brisker/Penn State: Weight (199)

Kolby Harvell-Peel/S Oklahoma State: Broad (9’11”)

Kyle Hamilton/Notre Dame: Bench (DNP)

Anderson has been high on my list for awhile now as an athletic, high-character, and versatile MAC defender. Sure sounds like a Steeler. Brisker is a popular Day Two pick in mock drafts, including my own, and he did seem to play at a heavier weight than his Combine measurement. Hamilton likely would’ve checked every box had he actually participated in the bench but otherwise fits well. If he falls to #20, look out…