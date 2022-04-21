Study: What The Steelers Look For Drafting Running Backs (2022)

Getting near the end of our 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers “what they look for” studies. Running back isn’t high on the team’s list of needs this year but could potentially be added later in the draft. So we’re taking a look at what prospects fit best based off the Steelers’ minimum thresholds.

We’ll list out all the running backs drafted throughout the Mike Tomlin era, create the slate of minimums, and see which players fit the best.

Here are all the runners drafted by the Steelers since 2007.

2021: Najee Harris

Height: 6013

Weight: 232

Hand Size: 10 1/4

40 Time: N/A

Bench: N/A

Vert: N/A

Broad: N/A

2020: ANTHONY MCFARLAND

Height: 5081

Weight: 208

Hand Size: 8 7/8″

40 Time: 4.44

Bench: N/A

Vert: 29.5″

Broad: 9’8″

2019: BENNY SNELL

Height: 5103

Weight: 224

Hand Size: 9 3/8″

40 Time: 4.66

Bench: 16

Vert: 29.5″

Broad: 9’11”

2018: JAYLEN SAMUELS

Height: 5114

Weight: 225

Hand Size: 9 1/4″

40 Time: 4.54

Bench: 18

Vert: 34.5″

Broad: 10’1″

2017: JAMES CONNER

Height: 6012

Weight: 233

Hand Size: 9 7/8″

40 Time: 4.65

Bench: 20

Vert: 29″

Broad: 9’5″

2013: LE’VEON BELL

Height: 6013

Weight: 230

40 Time: 4.60

Hand Size: 9 5/8″

Bench: 24

Vert: 31.5″

Broad: 9’10”

Short Shuttle: 4.24

Three Cone: 6.75

2011: BARON BATCH

Height: 5095

Weight: 207

40 Time: N/A

Bench: 24

Vert: 39″

Broad: 10’6″

2010: JONATHAN DWYER

Height: 5112

Weight: 229

40 Time: 4.68

Hand Size: 8 5/8″

Bench: 15

Vert: 33″

Broad: 8’11″

Short Shuttle: 4.67

Three Cone: 7.56

2008: RASHARD MENDENHALL

Height: 5101

Weight: 225

40 Time: 4.45

Bench: 26

Vert: 33.5″

Broad: 9’9″

Here is the criteria we’ll use. No changes this year. Harris’ injury didn’t allow him to workout and he easily checked and furthered the height/weight boxes, sticking with the team’s theme of drafting burly runners. Pittsburgh doesn’t care much about athleticism when it comes to the position.

Height: 5’10″+ (7 of 9 drafted)

Weight: 220+ (7 of 8)

Hand Size: 8 1/2″ (6 of 7)

40 Time: Sub-4.70 (7 of 8)

Bench: 15 (7 of 7)

Vert: 29+ (8 of 8)

Broad: 9’5″+ (7 of 8)

Three runners checked all of those boxes. They are:

Name/School Height Weight Hand Size 40 Time Bench Vert Broad Ty Allgeier/BYU 5106 224 9 5/8 4.60 24 33 10’0″ Snoop Conner/Ole Miss 5101 222 9 1/4 4.59 25 29.5″ 9’10” Keaontay Ingram/USC 5116 221 9 4.53 23 34.5″ 10’2″

Not the most household names on the list and all likely Day Three/UDFA selections. Conner is an interesting name, especially with the Steelers well-represented at his Ole Miss Pro Day to mainly watch QB Matt Corral. He’s an underclassman with 13 rushing scores a year ago. Ingram is a Texas transfer who finished his college career with the Trojans. Allgeier proved to be a workhorse last season with 276 carries and rushing for over 1600 yards.

Nine running backs missed in just one category. They are:

One Box Away

Gregg Bell/San Diego State: Weight (201)

Leddie Brown/West Virginia: Weight (213)

Ty Chandler/North Carolina: Weight (204)

Ty Davis-Price/LSU: Weight (211)

Kevin Harris/South Carolina: Height (5097)

Isaih Pacheco/Rutgers: Weight (216)

D’vonte Price/FIU: Weight (210)

Pierre Strong/North Dakota State: Weight (207)

Rachaad White/Arizona State: Weight (214)

Eight of the nine missed in the weight category. This is actually a pretty big running back class but still, 220 pounds is harder to hit. Many prospects also drop weight during the pre-draft process to get faster and time better so some of these backs probably played heavier during the season. Watching guys like Brown and Davis-Price, they certainly looked 220+. The guys who come the closest like Pacheco and White and Brown and TDP are the most notable on here. Harris missed the height by just an eighth of an inch.