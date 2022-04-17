Study: What The Steelers Look For Drafting Outside Linebackers (2022)

Moving on ahead with our 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers “what they look for” study. Today, we’re checking out the 2022 EDGE rushers and see who fits best based on how the team has drafted in the Mike Tomlin era.

2021 brought a new EDGE name to the list too with sixth rounder Quincy Roche, though he’s already no longer a Steeler, claimed by the New York Giants at final cutdowns last summer. Here’s Roche and every other EDGE rusher the team has drafted since 2007. Our 2022 criteria, which has changed, will follow.

2021: Quincy Roche

Height: 6025

Weight: 245

Arm Length: 32 1/4″

Hand Size: 9 1/4″

40 Time: 4.69

10 Split: 1.69

Vert: 32.5″

Broad: 9’11”

Short Shuttle: 4.50

Three-Cone: 7.20

Bench: 23

2020: ALEX HIGHSMITH

Height: 6031

Weight: 248

Arm Length: 33 1/8″

Hand Size: 9 1/8″

40 Time: 4.70

10 Split: 1.68

Vert: 33″

Broad: 10’5″

Short Shuttle: 4.31

Three-Cone: 7.32

Bench: N/A

2019: SUTTON SMITH

Height: 6003

Weight: 233

Arm Length: 30 3/4″

Hand Size: 9″

40 Time: 4.69

10 Split: 1.72

Vert: 31.5″

Broad: 9’10”

Short Shuttle: 4.32

Three-Cone: 6.75

Bench: 25

2017: T.J. WATT

Height: 6042

Weight: 252

Arm Length: 33 1/8″

Hand Size: 11″

40 Time: 4.69

Ten Split: 1.59

Vert: 37″

Broad: 10’7″

Short Shuttle: 4.78

Three-Cone: 6.79

Bench: 21

KEION ADAMS

Height: 6020

Weight: 247

Arm Length: 33 1/4″

Hand Size: 9 1/2″

40 Time: N/A

Ten Split: N/A

Vert: 36″

Broad: 10’4″

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three-Cone: N/A

Bench: 27

2016: TRAVIS FEENEY

Height: 6035

Weight: 230

Arm Length: 33 3/8″

Hand Size: 9 1/2″

40 Time: 4.50

Ten Split: 1.58

Vertical: 40″

Broad: 10’1’0″

Short Shuttle: 4.42

Three-Cone: 7.20

Bench: N/A

2015: BUD DUPREE

Height: 6040

Weight: 260

Arm Length: 32 5/8″

Hand Size: 9 3/4″

40 Time: 4.56

Ten Split: 1.60

Vertical: 42″

Broad: 11’6″

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three-Cone: N/A

Bench: N/A

2013: JARVIS JONES

Height: 6023

Weight: 245

Arm Length: 33″

Hand Size: 9 1/8″

40 Time: N/A

Ten Split: N/A

Vertical: 30.5″

Broad: 9’3″

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three-Cone: N/A

Bench: 20

2011: CHRIS CARTER

Height: 6010

Weight: 248

Arm Length: 33″

Hand Size: 9 3/8″

40 Time: 4.67

Ten Split: 1.64

Vertical: 36″

Broad: 9’6″

Short Shuttle: 4.34

Three-Cone: 6.98

Bench: 27

2010: JASON WORILDS

Height: 6012

Weight: 254

Arm Length: 32 7/8″

Hand Size: 9 1/4″

40 Time: 4.72

Ten Split: 1.62

Vertical: 38″

Broad: 9’6″

Short Shuttle: 4.29

Three-Cone: 6.95

Bench: 24

THADDEUS GIBSON

Height: 6020

Weight: 243

Arm Length: 33″

Hand Size: 8 3/4″

40 Time: 4.79

Ten Split: 1.69

Vertical: 32″

Broad: 9’7″

Short Shuttle: 4.27

Three-Cone: 6.84

Bench: 32

2008: BRUCE DAVIS

Height: 6030

Weight: 245

Arm Length: 34 1/4″

Hand Size: 10 1/8″

40 Time: 4.50

Ten Split: 1.50

Vertical: 33.5″

Broad: 10’3″

Short Shuttle: 4.03

Three-Cone: 6.70

Bench: 19

2007: LAMARR WOODLEY

Height: 6014

Weight: 266

Arm Length: 32 7/8″

Hand Size: 9 7/8″

40 Time: N/A

Ten Split: N/A

Vertical: 38.5″

Broad: 9’9″

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three-Cone: N/A

Bench: 29

Our criteria is as follows:

Height: 6’1″+ (12 of 13 drafted)

Weight: 240 lbs.+ (11 of 13)

Arm Length: 32 1/2″ (11 of 13)

40 Time: 4.70 or better (8 of 10)

Ten Split: 1.70 (10 of 10)

Vertical: 32″+ (11 of 13)

Broad: 9’5″+ (13 of 14)

Short Shuttle: 4.5 (8 of 9)

Three-Cone: 7.20 (8 of 9)

Bench: 20+ (8 of 9)

There’s been one change. The three-cone time has been lessened from a previous threshold of 7.00 and is now 7.20. That should allow more players to “make it” on the list because in past years, the three-cone was often the biggest hurdle for prospects.

Still, just four pass rushers checked every single box. They are:

Name/School Height Weight Arm Length 40 Time 10 Split Vertical Broad Jump Short Shuttle Three Cone Bench Arnold Ebikete/PSU 6026 247 34 1/8 4.66 1.69 38 10’8″ 4.24 6.95 21 DeAngelo Malone/WKU 6032 239 33 3/8 4.60 1.60 35.5 9’11” 4.36 7.06 23 Sam Williams/Ole Miss 6035 258 33 1/8 4.46 1.55 36 10’3″ 4.34 7.03 25 Nik Bonitto/Oklahoma 6031 248 32 1/2 4.54 1.53 35.5 10’0″ 4.23 7.07 22

A fun list of names. Ebikete is one of my draft crushes and should go in the first round, though he’s a borderline player. Malone is high on Dave Bryan’s and my list, a lanky, productive player from the Sun Belt. Bonitto lacks some of that elite length, but tested extremely well overall. So did Williams with an incredible 4.46 40. However, he has off-field issues that could keep the Steelers away.

Eight players missed in just one category. They are:

One Box Away

Micheal Clemons/Texas A&M: 40 (4.85)

Jeffrey Gunter/Coastal Carolina: Three-Cone (7.21)

George Karlaftis/Purdue: Three-Cone (DNP)

Dominique Robinson/Miami (OH): 40 (4.72)

Myjai Sanders/Cincinnati: Three-Cone (DNP)

Kayvon Thibodeaux: Vertical (DNP)

Travon Walker/Georgia: Bench (DNP)

Drake Jackson/USC: 40/Ten Split (DNP)

Five players missed because they didn’t participate in a category, while Robinson and Gunter barely missed their thresholds. Karlaftis will be a top 20 pick, while Thibodeaux is going in the top 10 and Walker in the top five, potentially even #1 overall. So cross those names off the list. Clemons has off-field flags that may take him off Pittsburgh’s board, leaving Gunter, Robinson, Sanders (who Tomlin had a Pro Day dinner with alongside several other Bearcats) and Jackson the most likely names from this group.