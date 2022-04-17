Study: What The Steelers Look For Drafting Outside Linebackers (2022)

Moving on ahead with our 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers “what they look for” study. Today, we’re checking out the 2022 EDGE rushers and see who fits best based on how the team has drafted in the Mike Tomlin era.
2021 brought a new EDGE name to the list too with sixth rounder Quincy Roche, though he’s already no longer a Steeler, claimed by the New York Giants at final cutdowns last summer. Here’s Roche and every other EDGE rusher the team has drafted since 2007. Our 2022 criteria, which has changed, will follow.
2021: Quincy Roche
Height: 6025
Weight: 245
Arm Length: 32 1/4″
Hand Size: 9 1/4″
40 Time: 4.69
10 Split: 1.69
Vert: 32.5″
Broad: 9’11”
Short Shuttle: 4.50
Three-Cone: 7.20
Bench: 23
2020: ALEX HIGHSMITH
Height: 6031
Weight: 248
Arm Length: 33 1/8″
Hand Size: 9 1/8″
40 Time: 4.70
10 Split: 1.68
Vert: 33″
Broad: 10’5″
Short Shuttle: 4.31
Three-Cone: 7.32
Bench: N/A
2019: SUTTON SMITH
Height: 6003
Weight: 233
Arm Length: 30 3/4″
Hand Size: 9″
40 Time: 4.69
10 Split: 1.72
Vert: 31.5″
Broad: 9’10”
Short Shuttle: 4.32
Three-Cone: 6.75
Bench: 25
2017: T.J. WATT
Height: 6042
Weight: 252
Arm Length: 33 1/8″
Hand Size: 11″
40 Time: 4.69
Ten Split: 1.59
Vert: 37″
Broad: 10’7″
Short Shuttle: 4.78
Three-Cone: 6.79
Bench: 21
KEION ADAMS
Height: 6020
Weight: 247
Arm Length: 33 1/4″
Hand Size: 9 1/2″
40 Time: N/A
Ten Split: N/A
Vert: 36″
Broad: 10’4″
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three-Cone: N/A
Bench: 27
2016: TRAVIS FEENEY
Height: 6035
Weight: 230
Arm Length: 33 3/8″
Hand Size: 9 1/2″
40 Time: 4.50
Ten Split: 1.58
Vertical: 40″
Broad: 10’1’0″
Short Shuttle: 4.42
Three-Cone: 7.20
Bench: N/A
2015: BUD DUPREE
Height: 6040
Weight: 260
Arm Length: 32 5/8″
Hand Size: 9 3/4″
40 Time: 4.56
Ten Split: 1.60
Vertical: 42″
Broad: 11’6″
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three-Cone: N/A
Bench: N/A
2013: JARVIS JONES
Height: 6023
Weight: 245
Arm Length: 33″
Hand Size: 9 1/8″
40 Time: N/A
Ten Split: N/A
Vertical: 30.5″
Broad: 9’3″
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three-Cone: N/A
Bench: 20
2011: CHRIS CARTER
Height: 6010
Weight: 248
Arm Length: 33″
Hand Size: 9 3/8″
40 Time: 4.67
Ten Split: 1.64
Vertical: 36″
Broad: 9’6″
Short Shuttle: 4.34
Three-Cone: 6.98
Bench: 27
2010: JASON WORILDS
Height: 6012
Weight: 254
Arm Length: 32 7/8″
Hand Size: 9 1/4″
40 Time: 4.72
Ten Split: 1.62
Vertical: 38″
Broad: 9’6″
Short Shuttle: 4.29
Three-Cone: 6.95
Bench: 24
THADDEUS GIBSON
Height: 6020
Weight: 243
Arm Length: 33″
Hand Size: 8 3/4″
40 Time: 4.79
Ten Split: 1.69
Vertical: 32″
Broad: 9’7″
Short Shuttle: 4.27
Three-Cone: 6.84
Bench: 32
2008: BRUCE DAVIS
Height: 6030
Weight: 245
Arm Length: 34 1/4″
Hand Size: 10 1/8″
40 Time: 4.50
Ten Split: 1.50
Vertical: 33.5″
Broad: 10’3″
Short Shuttle: 4.03
Three-Cone: 6.70
Bench: 19
2007: LAMARR WOODLEY
Height: 6014
Weight: 266
Arm Length: 32 7/8″
Hand Size: 9 7/8″
40 Time: N/A
Ten Split: N/A
Vertical: 38.5″
Broad: 9’9″
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three-Cone: N/A
Bench: 29
Our criteria is as follows:
Height: 6’1″+ (12 of 13 drafted)
Weight: 240 lbs.+ (11 of 13)
Arm Length: 32 1/2″ (11 of 13)
40 Time: 4.70 or better (8 of 10)
Ten Split: 1.70 (10 of 10)
Vertical: 32″+ (11 of 13)
Broad: 9’5″+ (13 of 14)
Short Shuttle: 4.5 (8 of 9)
Three-Cone: 7.20 (8 of 9)
Bench: 20+ (8 of 9)
There’s been one change. The three-cone time has been lessened from a previous threshold of 7.00 and is now 7.20. That should allow more players to “make it” on the list because in past years, the three-cone was often the biggest hurdle for prospects.
Still, just four pass rushers checked every single box. They are:
|Name/School
|Height
|Weight
|Arm Length
|40 Time
|10 Split
|Vertical
|Broad Jump
|Short Shuttle
|Three Cone
|Bench
|Arnold Ebikete/PSU
|6026
|247
|34 1/8
|4.66
|1.69
|38
|10’8″
|4.24
|6.95
|21
|DeAngelo Malone/WKU
|6032
|239
|33 3/8
|4.60
|1.60
|35.5
|9’11”
|4.36
|7.06
|23
|Sam Williams/Ole Miss
|6035
|258
|33 1/8
|4.46
|1.55
|36
|10’3″
|4.34
|7.03
|25
|Nik Bonitto/Oklahoma
|6031
|248
|32 1/2
|4.54
|1.53
|35.5
|10’0″
|4.23
|7.07
|22
A fun list of names. Ebikete is one of my draft crushes and should go in the first round, though he’s a borderline player. Malone is high on Dave Bryan’s and my list, a lanky, productive player from the Sun Belt. Bonitto lacks some of that elite length, but tested extremely well overall. So did Williams with an incredible 4.46 40. However, he has off-field issues that could keep the Steelers away.
Eight players missed in just one category. They are:
One Box Away
Micheal Clemons/Texas A&M: 40 (4.85)
Jeffrey Gunter/Coastal Carolina: Three-Cone (7.21)
George Karlaftis/Purdue: Three-Cone (DNP)
Dominique Robinson/Miami (OH): 40 (4.72)
Myjai Sanders/Cincinnati: Three-Cone (DNP)
Kayvon Thibodeaux: Vertical (DNP)
Travon Walker/Georgia: Bench (DNP)
Drake Jackson/USC: 40/Ten Split (DNP)
Five players missed because they didn’t participate in a category, while Robinson and Gunter barely missed their thresholds. Karlaftis will be a top 20 pick, while Thibodeaux is going in the top 10 and Walker in the top five, potentially even #1 overall. So cross those names off the list. Clemons has off-field flags that may take him off Pittsburgh’s board, leaving Gunter, Robinson, Sanders (who Tomlin had a Pro Day dinner with alongside several other Bearcats) and Jackson the most likely names from this group.