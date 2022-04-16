Study: What The Steelers Look For Drafting Interior Offensive Linemen (2022)

Moving on with our 2022 version of “what the Pittsburgh Steelers look for’ studies, examining minimum thresholds position-by-position to see which players of this year’s draft best fit what the team looks for. Today, we’ll check out the interior offensive line, guards and centers.

There’s a new name added to the list following 2021’s selection of Kendrick Green. There was no Combine so we strictly used his Pro Day data but his selection along with a review of my previous data has changed the criteria from last year. But first, here are the interior guys selected in the Mike Tomlin era with our updated criteria to follow.

2021: Kendrick Green

Height: 6017

Weight: 305

Arm Length: 32 1/4

Hand Size: 10 1/8

40 Time: 4.89

Ten Split: 1.69

Bench: 25

Vert: 35.5

Broad: 9’11”

Short Shuttle: 4.67

Three Cone: 7.79

2020: KEVIN DOTSON

Height: 6040

Weight: 310

Arm Length: 33″

Hand Size: N/A

40 Time: 4.80

Ten Split: 1.78

Bench: 33

Vert: N/A

Broad: N/A

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three Cone: N/A

2019: DERWIN GRAY

Height: 6044

Weight: 320

Arm Length: 34 3/8″

Hand Size: 9 5/8″

40 Time: 5.26

Ten Split: 1.89

Bench: 26

Vert: N/A

Broad: 7’6″

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three Cone: N/A

2014: WESLEY JOHNSON

Height: 6053

Weight: 298

Arm Length: 32 1/2″

Hand Size: 10 1/8″

40 Time: 5.11

Ten Split: 1.73

Bench: 26

Vert: 29″

Broad: 9’3″

Short Shuttle: 4.64

Three Cone: 7.40

2012: DAVID DECASTRO

Height: 6047

Weight: 316

Arm Length: 32 3/4″

Hand Size: 10″

40 Time: 5.43

Ten Split: 1.84

Bench: 34

Vert: 29.5″

Broad: 8’2″

Short Shuttle: 4.56

Three Cone: 7.30

2011: KEITH WILLIAMS

Height: 6042

Weight: 318

Arm Length: 32 3/8″

Hand Size: 10″

40 Time: 5.36

Ten Split: 1.89

Bench: 23

Vert: 24.5″

Broad: 7’9″

Short Shuttle: 5.03

Three Cone: 8.42

2010: MAURKICE POUNCEY

Height: 6044

Weight: 304

Arm Length: 32 1/2″

Hand Size: 10″

40 Time: 5.29

Ten Split: 1.83

Bench: 25

Vert: 27″

Broad: 7’11”

Short Shuttle: 4.92

Three Cone: 7.74

2010: CHRIS SCOTT

Height: 6045

Weight: 319

Arm Length: 34 1/8″

Hand Size: 10 3/8″

40 Time: 5.55

Ten Split: 1.93

Bench: 19

Vert: 22.5″

Broad: 7’6″

Short Shuttle: 5.03

Three Cone: 8.24

2009: A.Q. SHIPLEY

Height: 6011

Weight: 304

Arm Length: 29 3/4″

Hand Size: 8 1/2″

40 Time: 5.26

Ten Split: 1.85

Bench: 33

Vert: 31″

Broad: 8’4″

Short Shuttle: 4.40

Three Cone: 7.46

2007: CAMERON STEPHENSON

Height: 6032

Weight: 306

Arm Length: N/A

Hand Size: N/A

40 Time: 5.45

Ten Split: 1.88

Bench: 34

Vert: 28.5″

Broad: 8’5″

Short Shuttle: 4.81

Three Cone: 7.72

With Green’s selection and inclusion to this data set, out criteria has changed. It is now:

Height: 6’3″+ (8 of 10)

Weight: 300+ (9 of 10)

Arm Length: 32″+ (8 of 9)

Hand Size: 9 1/2″ (7 of 8)

40 Time: 5.45 (9 of 10)

Ten Split: 1.90 (9 of 10)

Bench: 25 (8 of 10)

Vert: 24″ (7 of 8)

Broad: 7’5” (9 of 9)

SS: 4.95 (6 of 8)

3C: 7.8 (6 of 8)

The height requirement has dropped an inch from 6’4 to 6’3. The shuttle drills have gotten faster too. The short shuttle dropped from 5.05 to 4.95 while the three cone has seen a drastic improvement from 8.25 to 7.8.

Including undersized tackles and those who project to guard, three players checked every single box. They are:

Name/School Height Weight Arm Length Hand Size 40 Time 10 Split Bench Vert Broad SS 3 Cone Luke Fortner/Kentucky 6041 307 33 1/8 10 5.21 1.77 31 24 8’6” 4.95 7.75 Cole Strange/UT-Chattanooga 6047 307 33 10 1/8 5.03 1.71 31 28 10’0″ 4.50 7.44 Tyler Smith/Tulsa 6045 324 34 10 3/4 5.02 1.70 25 27.5 8’9″ 4.65 7.78

Fortner and Strange are “true” interior linemen, centers, while Smith is a mauling tackler who could kick inside at guard or with his good length, stay at tackle as well. Fortner and Strange are probably going to be late Day Two picks and Fortner particularly impressed me at the Senior Bowl. With Pittsburgh addressing the interior line in free agency, neither guy is probably too likely to become a Steeler.

A host of players came one box away, a whopping 13 of them. They are:

One Box Away

Spencer Burford/UTSA: Three Cone (DNP)

Ja’Tyre Carter/Southern: Three Cone (7.84)

Deaton Dawson/Texas Tech: Bench (24)

Bill Dunkle/San Diego State: Three Cone (7.97)

Joshua Ezeudu/North Carolina: Three Cone (7.83)

Zion Johnson/Boston College: Height (6025)

Cam Jurgens/Nebraska: Height (6027)

Alec Lindstrom/Boston College: Weight (299)

Dylan Parham/Memphis: Height (6025)

Chris Paul/Tulsa: Hand (9 3/8)

C. Volson/North Dakota State: Three Cone (8.31)

Cade Mays/Tennessee: Bench (21)

Zac Thomas/San Diego State: Vertical (22.5)

Rare to see so many players come this close and in many instances, just barely missed. Three cone and height were the biggest reasons why players missed. Carter and Ezeudu missed by less than .05 seconds in the three cone. Johnson, Jurgens, and Parham missed by less than a half-inch in the height. But Chris Paul and Alec Lindstrom were the closest to make it. Paul missed the hand size by an 1/8 inch and Lindstrom missed the weight by a cheeseburger, just one pound.

It’s a solid list of names who run the table from Day One potential (Johnson) to late Day Three/UDFAs. Mays fits well as an uber-versatile player with good play strength.

One last thing about the study. I’ve lumped guards and centers together because of sample sizes but there are some clear differences between size and center versus guard. Guys like AQ Shipley and Kendrick Green were shorter, squatter centers while the guards are typically bigger and longer. So personally, that sub 6-3 guard misses more than the 6’3 threshold indicates. Guards in Pittsburgh are generally 6’4+.