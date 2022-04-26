Study: What The Steelers Look For Drafting Inside Linebackers (2022)

One final draft study before we dive into this week’s events. In our last “what the Steelers look for” study of 2022, we’re taking a look at the off-ball linebackers. It’s been a few years since our last check-in, posting a study prior to the 2019 draft, one that included Devin Bush on the “one box away” list.

So we have several names to update. Once we do, we’ll re-evalute our criteria and thresholds, and see what players from this pool of prospects fit best.

Here’s every off-ball LB drafted under Mike Tomlin.

2021: Buddy Johnson

Height: 6004

Weight: 229

Arm Length: 31 1/2

Hand Size: 9 7/8

Bench Press: N/A

40: 4.58

Vert: 38.5

Broad: 10’8″

Short Shuttle: 4.07

Three Cone: 7.09

2019: Devin Bush

Height: 5110

Weight: 229

Arm Length: 32

Hand Size: 9 5/8

Bench Press: 21

40: 4.43

Vert: 40.5

Broad: 10’4″

Short Shuttle: 4.23

Three Cone: 6.93

Ulysees Gilbert III

Height: 6001

Weight: 224

Arm Length: 31 3/4

Hand Size: 9 3/4

Bench Press: 20

40: 4.51

Vert: 39.5

Broad: 10’6″

Short Shuttle: 4.43

Three Cone: 7.03

2016: Tyler Matakevich

Height: 6000

Weight: 238

Arm Length: 31 1/4

Hand Size: 9 1/2

Bench Press: 22

40: 4.81

Vert: 31

Broad: 9’4″

Short Shuttle: 4.50

Three Cone: 7.19

2014: Ryan Shazier

Height: 6011

Weight: 237

Arm Length: 32 3/8

Hand Size: 10

Bench Press: 25

40: N/A

Vert: 42

Broad: 10’10”

Short Shuttle: 4.21

Three Cone: 6.91

Jordan Zumwalt

Height: 6040

Weight: 235

Arm Length: 31 1/4

Hand Size: 8 3/4

Bench Press: N/A

40: 4.76

Vert: 33

Broad: 9’8″

Short Shuttle: 4.25

Three Cone: 6.99

2013: Vince Williams

Height: 6006

Weight: 233

Arm Length: N/A

Hand Size: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

40: N/A

Vert: 32.5

Broad: 9’3″

Short Shuttle: 4.67

Three Cone: 7.53

2012: Sean Spence

Height: 5113

Weight: 231

Arm Length: 31 1/2

Hand Size: 9 1/4

Bench Press: 12

40: 4.71

Vert: 33.5

Broad: 9’11”

Short Shuttle: 4.28

Three Cone: 7.46

2010: Stevenson Sylvester

Height: 6021

Weight: 231

Arm Length: 33 3/4

Hand Size: 10 1/8

Bench Press: 23

40: 4.78

Vert: 30.5

Broad: 8’9″

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three Cone: N/A

2008: Mike Humpal

Height: 6024

Weight: 244

Arm Length: 31 1/4

Hand Size: 10

Bench Press: 20

40: 4.82

Vert: 38

Broad: 10’2″

Short Shuttle: 4.25

Three Cone: 7.07

2007: Lawrence Timmons

Height: 6007

Weight: 234

Arm Length: 32 1/8

Hand Size: 9 5/8

Bench Press: 25

40: 4.7

Vert: 35

Broad: 10’3″

Short Shuttle: 4.32

Three Cone: 6.89

And here is our new criteria.

– Height: 6’0+ (9 of 11 drafted)

– Weight: 225+ pounds (10 of 11)

– Arm Length: 31+ inches (10 of 10)

– Hand Size: 9+ inches (9 of 10)

– Bench Press: 20+ reps (7 of 8)

– 40 Time: 4.8 seconds (7of 9)

– Vert: 32+ inches (9 of 11)

– Short Shuttle: 4.4 seconds (8 of 9)

– Three-Cone: 7.2 seconds (8 of 10)

Couple of changes. The weight threshold has dropped five pounds from 230 to 225. The 40 time has also come down a smidge to 4.8 seconds instead of 4.85. The vertical has increased from 30 inches to 32 while the short shuttle time has adjusted from 4.5 to 4.4 seconds. I’ve also added a three-cone threshold of 7.2 seconds or faster.

All that said, four players managed to check each box. They are:

Name/School Height Weight Arm Length Hand Size 40 Time Vertical Short Shuttle Three Cone Bench Leo Chenal/Wisconsin 6025 250 31 9 3/4 4.53 40.5 4.24 6.98 34 Micah McFadden/Indiana 6011 240 31 1/4 9 1/2 4.63 35 4.15 6.88 21 Chad Muma/Wyoming 6026 239 31 5/8 10 4.63 40 4.28 7.06 27 Quay Walker/Georgia 6036 241 32 5/8 9 1/4 4.52 32 4.32 6.89 23

Chenal had an incredible workout and certainly wouldn’t be the first Badgers’ linebacker the team has drafted. Muma stays clean in the run game but the team didn’t attend his Pro Day. Walker, meanwhile, had Tomlin/Colbert at his Pro Day along with LBs coach Brian Flores. He will likely be the first LB of the four here drafted, likely early on Day Two. Chenal and Muma will also be Day Two pics. McFadden’s flying under the radar.

One Box Away

Troy Andersen/Montana State: Bench (DNP)

Darrian Beavers/Cincinnati: Bench (DNP)

Chance Campbell/Ole Miss: Bench (DNP)

Aaron Hansford/Texas A&M: 40 (DNP)

D’Marco Jackson/Appalachian State: Bench (19)

Mike Rose/Iowa State: Bench (16)

Jack Sanborn/Wisconsin: Arm Length (30 1/2)

Brandon Smith/Penn State: Bench (19)

Braylon Spector/Clemson: Bench (19)

Surprisingly, most guys missed in the bench. Three because they didn’t participate, three because they were one rep away. Beavers, Smith, and Spector seem the most likely to become Steelers while Sanborn is further proof to just draft Wisconsin linebackers. Mike Rose has quietly been one of my sleepers who reminds me of Alex Anzalone.