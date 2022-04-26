Study: What The Steelers Look For Drafting Inside Linebackers (2022)

One final draft study before we dive into this week’s events. In our last “what the Steelers look for” study of 2022, we’re taking a look at the off-ball linebackers. It’s been a few years since our last check-in, posting a study prior to the 2019 draft, one that included Devin Bush on the “one box away” list.
So we have several names to update. Once we do, we’ll re-evalute our criteria and thresholds, and see what players from this pool of prospects fit best.
Here’s every off-ball LB drafted under Mike Tomlin.
2021: Buddy Johnson
Height: 6004
Weight: 229
Arm Length: 31 1/2
Hand Size: 9 7/8
Bench Press: N/A
40: 4.58
Vert: 38.5
Broad: 10’8″
Short Shuttle: 4.07
Three Cone: 7.09
2019: Devin Bush
Height: 5110
Weight: 229
Arm Length: 32
Hand Size: 9 5/8
Bench Press: 21
40: 4.43
Vert: 40.5
Broad: 10’4″
Short Shuttle: 4.23
Three Cone: 6.93
Ulysees Gilbert III
Height: 6001
Weight: 224
Arm Length: 31 3/4
Hand Size: 9 3/4
Bench Press: 20
40: 4.51
Vert: 39.5
Broad: 10’6″
Short Shuttle: 4.43
Three Cone: 7.03
2016: Tyler Matakevich
Height: 6000
Weight: 238
Arm Length: 31 1/4
Hand Size: 9 1/2
Bench Press: 22
40: 4.81
Vert: 31
Broad: 9’4″
Short Shuttle: 4.50
Three Cone: 7.19
2014: Ryan Shazier
Height: 6011
Weight: 237
Arm Length: 32 3/8
Hand Size: 10
Bench Press: 25
40: N/A
Vert: 42
Broad: 10’10”
Short Shuttle: 4.21
Three Cone: 6.91
Jordan Zumwalt
Height: 6040
Weight: 235
Arm Length: 31 1/4
Hand Size: 8 3/4
Bench Press: N/A
40: 4.76
Vert: 33
Broad: 9’8″
Short Shuttle: 4.25
Three Cone: 6.99
2013: Vince Williams
Height: 6006
Weight: 233
Arm Length: N/A
Hand Size: N/A
Bench Press: N/A
40: N/A
Vert: 32.5
Broad: 9’3″
Short Shuttle: 4.67
Three Cone: 7.53
2012: Sean Spence
Height: 5113
Weight: 231
Arm Length: 31 1/2
Hand Size: 9 1/4
Bench Press: 12
40: 4.71
Vert: 33.5
Broad: 9’11”
Short Shuttle: 4.28
Three Cone: 7.46
2010: Stevenson Sylvester
Height: 6021
Weight: 231
Arm Length: 33 3/4
Hand Size: 10 1/8
Bench Press: 23
40: 4.78
Vert: 30.5
Broad: 8’9″
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three Cone: N/A
2008: Mike Humpal
Height: 6024
Weight: 244
Arm Length: 31 1/4
Hand Size: 10
Bench Press: 20
40: 4.82
Vert: 38
Broad: 10’2″
Short Shuttle: 4.25
Three Cone: 7.07
2007: Lawrence Timmons
Height: 6007
Weight: 234
Arm Length: 32 1/8
Hand Size: 9 5/8
Bench Press: 25
40: 4.7
Vert: 35
Broad: 10’3″
Short Shuttle: 4.32
Three Cone: 6.89
And here is our new criteria.
– Height: 6’0+ (9 of 11 drafted)
– Weight: 225+ pounds (10 of 11)
– Arm Length: 31+ inches (10 of 10)
– Hand Size: 9+ inches (9 of 10)
– Bench Press: 20+ reps (7 of 8)
– 40 Time: 4.8 seconds (7of 9)
– Vert: 32+ inches (9 of 11)
– Short Shuttle: 4.4 seconds (8 of 9)
– Three-Cone: 7.2 seconds (8 of 10)
Couple of changes. The weight threshold has dropped five pounds from 230 to 225. The 40 time has also come down a smidge to 4.8 seconds instead of 4.85. The vertical has increased from 30 inches to 32 while the short shuttle time has adjusted from 4.5 to 4.4 seconds. I’ve also added a three-cone threshold of 7.2 seconds or faster.
All that said, four players managed to check each box. They are:
|Name/School
|Height
|Weight
|Arm Length
|Hand Size
|40 Time
|Vertical
|Short Shuttle
|Three Cone
|Bench
|Leo Chenal/Wisconsin
|6025
|250
|31
|9 3/4
|4.53
|40.5
|4.24
|6.98
|34
|Micah McFadden/Indiana
|6011
|240
|31 1/4
|9 1/2
|4.63
|35
|4.15
|6.88
|21
|Chad Muma/Wyoming
|6026
|239
|31 5/8
|10
|4.63
|40
|4.28
|7.06
|27
|Quay Walker/Georgia
|6036
|241
|32 5/8
|9 1/4
|4.52
|32
|4.32
|6.89
|23
Chenal had an incredible workout and certainly wouldn’t be the first Badgers’ linebacker the team has drafted. Muma stays clean in the run game but the team didn’t attend his Pro Day. Walker, meanwhile, had Tomlin/Colbert at his Pro Day along with LBs coach Brian Flores. He will likely be the first LB of the four here drafted, likely early on Day Two. Chenal and Muma will also be Day Two pics. McFadden’s flying under the radar.
One Box Away
Troy Andersen/Montana State: Bench (DNP)
Darrian Beavers/Cincinnati: Bench (DNP)
Chance Campbell/Ole Miss: Bench (DNP)
Aaron Hansford/Texas A&M: 40 (DNP)
D’Marco Jackson/Appalachian State: Bench (19)
Mike Rose/Iowa State: Bench (16)
Jack Sanborn/Wisconsin: Arm Length (30 1/2)
Brandon Smith/Penn State: Bench (19)
Braylon Spector/Clemson: Bench (19)
Surprisingly, most guys missed in the bench. Three because they didn’t participate, three because they were one rep away. Beavers, Smith, and Spector seem the most likely to become Steelers while Sanborn is further proof to just draft Wisconsin linebackers. Mike Rose has quietly been one of my sleepers who reminds me of Alex Anzalone.