Steelers Select Michigan State H-Back Connor Heyward With 208th Pick Of 2022 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Michigan State H-Back Connor Heyward with the 208th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the team’s sixth-round selection. The team is officially announcing him as a FB.

Heyward is about the least surprising pick the Steelers could’ve made. The younger brother of Cameron Heyward, Connor played RB at Michigan State before moving to TE/FB for his final season. Heyward had 211 carries for 825 yards and five rushing touchdowns. An accomplished and capable receiver, he caught 96 total passes, including 35 as a senior.

Heyward is also highly regarded on special teams. He’ll be a versatile option, primarily working as a fullback but capable of moving around the offense. He’ll compete with FB Derek Watt this summer.

Check out our profile on Heyward below. Here is how we summed him up.

“He’s not going to be a TE at the next level and he won’t be a full-time runner either. At the Senior Bowl, he largely worked as a fullback and that’s the best home for him. He can – and should – be moved around the formation and offenses need to take advantage of his versatility to wear lots of hats. “

Cameron Heyward with the throwback of Connor Heyward back when he was drafted on IG #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/TGX771VuNL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) April 30, 2022

Connor Heyward said @CamHeyward’s facial reaction was priceless when he told him it was the Steelers on the phone. This will be the first time they will play together. — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) April 30, 2022

Connor Heyward won't run the ball much in Pittsburgh but he shows impressive long speed. 80-yard TD against Maryland a few years ago. He's an athlete. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/aDdNRItGqH — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) April 30, 2022