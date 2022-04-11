Article

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt Not Current Favorite To Win 2022 Defensive Player of Year Award

After winning the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award going away, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt is not currently the favorite to win the award in 2022. Instead, that honor goes to Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

According to odds posted on Monday by BetOnline, Garrett is currently the favorite to win the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year award at +650. Watt has the next lowest odds at +700, and he is followed by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald at +750.

Last year, Garrett registered 16 sacks, and he failed to receive any votes when it came to the annual Defensive Player of the Year award. Watt, on the other hand, received 42 of the possible 50 votes after registering 22.5 sacks during the 2021 regular season. The two other players who received votes in addition to Watt were Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (5) and Donald (3).

So, why is Garrett now the favorite at this point? It’s really hard to say. As long as Watt and Donald both stay healthy, they both should surely be in contention to win the award again in 2022.

Watt, however, is not the only Steelers defensive player with odds listed, as Pittsburgh defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick are as well. Heyward is listed at +6600 to claim the Defensive Player of the Year award for the first time in 2022. Last season, Heyward had 10 sacks and 15 tackles for loss on his way to earning his third First Team All-Pro selection over the last five seasons. As for Fitzpatrick, who led the Steelers in total tackles in 2021 with 124, he is listed at +7500.

Player Odds
Myles Garrett + 650
TJ Watt + 700
Aaron Donald + 750
Micah Parsons + 900
Nick Bosa + 1100
Joey Bosa + 1800
Khalil Mack + 2000
Chase Young + 2200
Von Miller + 2500
Maxx Crosby + 2500
Danielle Hunter + 3300
Bradley Chubb + 3300
Derwin James Jr. + 3300
Darius Leonard + 3300
Trey Hendrickson + 3300
Jalen Ramsey + 3300
Fred Warner + 4000
Chandler Jones + 4000
Matthew Judon + 4000
Brian Burns + 4000
Robert Quinn + 5000
Devin White + 5000
Chris Jones + 5000
Trevon Diggs + 5000
Shaquil Barrett + 5000
Roquan Smith + 5000
Jaire Alexander + 5000
Bobby Wagner + 5000
Randy Gregory + 5000
JC Jackson + 5000
Xavien Howard + 6600
Tyrann Mathieu + 6600
Josh Allen (DEF) + 6600
JJ Watt + 6600
Cameron Hayward + 6600
Za’Darius Smith + 6600
Kevin Byard + 6600
Jessie Bates III + 6600
Aidan Hutchison + 6600
Patrick Surtain II + 6600
Stephon Gilmore + 7500
Minkah Fitzpatrick + 7500
Jamal Adams + 7500
Jeffrey Simmons + 7500
AJ Terrell + 8000
Marlon Humphrey + 8000
Marcus Peters + 8000
Marcus Davenport + 8000
Harold Landry + 8000
Demarcus Lawrence + 8000
Cameron Jordan + 8000
DeForest Buckner + 8000
Denzel Ward + 10000
Darius Slay Jr. + 10000
Budda Baker + 10000
Tre’Davious White + 10000
Jadeveon Clowney + 10000
Kayvon Thibodeaux + 15000
