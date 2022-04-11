Steelers OLB T.J. Watt Not Current Favorite To Win 2022 Defensive Player of Year Award

After winning the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award going away, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt is not currently the favorite to win the award in 2022. Instead, that honor goes to Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

According to odds posted on Monday by BetOnline, Garrett is currently the favorite to win the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year award at +650. Watt has the next lowest odds at +700, and he is followed by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald at +750.

Last year, Garrett registered 16 sacks, and he failed to receive any votes when it came to the annual Defensive Player of the Year award. Watt, on the other hand, received 42 of the possible 50 votes after registering 22.5 sacks during the 2021 regular season. The two other players who received votes in addition to Watt were Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (5) and Donald (3).

So, why is Garrett now the favorite at this point? It’s really hard to say. As long as Watt and Donald both stay healthy, they both should surely be in contention to win the award again in 2022.

Watt, however, is not the only Steelers defensive player with odds listed, as Pittsburgh defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick are as well. Heyward is listed at +6600 to claim the Defensive Player of the Year award for the first time in 2022. Last season, Heyward had 10 sacks and 15 tackles for loss on his way to earning his third First Team All-Pro selection over the last five seasons. As for Fitzpatrick, who led the Steelers in total tackles in 2021 with 124, he is listed at +7500.