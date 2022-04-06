Steelers Bringing In Pair Of Clemson Defenders For Pre-Draft Visits

The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding to their list of defensive players coming in for pre-draft visits. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the team has visits scheduled with Clemson LB James Skalski and safety Nolan Turner later this week.

As her tweet notes, Skalski is coming in Thursday with Turner flying in the day after.

Skalski is an older prospect who began his college career in 2016. In 2021, he racked up 87 tackles (4.5 TFL), with four pass deflections and 2.5 sacks. Weighing in at an undersized 5117, 228 pounds, he ran a 4.72 40 at Clemson’s Pro Day with a 34 inch vertical, 9’6″ broad and 26 reps on the bench. He is projected to go undrafted this year.

Turner is a well-built safety who recorded 45 tackles with one interception this past year. He finishes his college career with seven picks along with 13 pass breakups. He blazed a 4.42 40 at his Pro Day with an impressive 37.5 inch vertical and 10’2″ broad. He’s also regarded as a potential UDFA though his workout numbers may push him into late Day Three territory.

Pittsburgh had Mike Tomlin, Kevin Colbert, and Brian Flores at Clemson’s Pro Day last month. And clearly they want to take a look at Skalski and Turner a bit more.

We’ll have reports on both players prior to this month’s draft.